Choose Apple Pay as your payment method on the Send Money screen.
Skip the details
No need to manually enter card numbers or billing info — simply tap and send your money securely.
Built-in security
Every transfer is protected by Face ID, Touch ID, and Apple’s advanced encryption technology.
Faster transfers
Many transfers are completed within minutes, making it quicker and easier to move your money.
With over 280 million users worldwide, Xe has built a trusted reputation for secure, reliable money transfers. Backed by advanced fraud protection and strict regulatory compliance, we help customers move money with total confidence.
Getting started is simple. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone, tap the ‘+’ icon in the top right corner, and follow the prompts to add your debit or credit card. Once it’s added, you’ll be ready to send with Apple Pay.
Apple Pay frequently asked questions
Apple Pay is available for Xe customers in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and the USA. You’ll need to have Apple Pay enabled on your iPhone and a compatible debit or credit card in your Apple Wallet.