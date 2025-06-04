Market movements could impact your business—stay on top with Rate Alerts

Rate Alerts are a quick, simple way to monitor the changing values of your choice currencies, without having to constantly check the markets.

If your business purchases goods or services from overseas, makes income from overseas, or deals at all with foreign currencies, exchange rate movements can and will impact your business and its bottom line. The degree to which they’ll affect your business will depend on the types of transactions you’re making, the frequency of your transactions, and the currencies that you most commonly work with. But if you aren’t aware of the latest changes in the currency markets, your next payment could be quite a bit more costly than anticipated.

While it is crucial to monitor the values of the currencies you work with and stay on the pulse of movements in the currency markets, we understand it’s not always feasible to keep an eye on them. The currency markets are constantly in motion, and currency values can change multiple times per day, or even multiple times per hour. Who has time to constantly check the latest rates?

Fortunately, you don’t need to devote your time to monitoring the markets. With Xe’s Rate Alert tool, we can handle it for you, so you can devote your time to your business.

What are Rate Alerts?

Rate Alerts are a quick, simple way to monitor the changing values of your choice currencies—without having to constantly check the markets.

At Xe, we know the currency markets, and we’re happy to keep an eye on them for you. All you need to do is identify which currency pairs you’d like to monitor and your target exchange rates, and we’ll take care of the rest. We’ll watch the markets for you and notify you the moment your ideal rate is reached.

Why set up a Rate Alert?

By setting a Rate Alert, you’re ensuring that you’ll know when it’s a good time to make your transfer. The currency markets can be volatile, and one change in currency values could have a dramatic impact on how much your business needs to pay for one transaction. If you have some flexibility in the timing of your payment, Rate Alerts will help you to determine when the rates are most favourable, so you can make the most of your money.

In addition to helping you save money, Rate Alerts will also free up valuable time. Rather than frequently checking the markets and poring over historic currency data, you can take just a couple of minutes now to set up your Rate Alerts. You’ll know as soon the rates are in your favour, without ever having to take time away from your business.

How to set up a Rate Alert

If you have your Xe account, signing up for a Rate Alert is quick and simple.

Sign in or sign up. If you haven’t registered, don’t worry. It’ll take just a few minutes. Head to the Rate Alerts section. If you’re using the Xe app, you’ll enter through the ‘Charts’ tab. Select your currency pair and set your target rate. You can either manually enter the rate you’d like or select a point on the chart. Sit back and wait. We’ll be in touch as soon as your rate is reached.

