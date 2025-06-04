The World's Trusted Currency Authority
Total
$0.00
How to send money with Xe
1. Create account
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
2. Instant Quote
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
3. Confirm and send
Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.
Recommended by 70,000+ verified customers
Why send money with Xe?
You'll get great rates for your transfer.
Our rates are consistently some of the best in the business and trusted by millions.
We're fast.
With some transfers taking only minutes, you can get your money where it needs to be - quickly.
Your money is safe and secure.
With millions of transfers under our belt last year, we know how to ensure your money and information are treated accordingly.
Frequently Asked Questions
Our exchange rates are bank-beating and are linked to the live foreign exchange markets. They'll update right up until you confirm the transfer, so you can secure a rate you are comfortable with.
The majority of our money transfers are completed on the same day. Occasionally certain factors can affect the transfer completion date. We'll keep you updated by email throughout the process.
You can make international money transfers on our website or mobile app. Once you've booked your transfer, simply pay us via bank transfer or debit/credit card.
The amount you can transfer with Xe is unlimited. You can transfer up to $500,000 USD online (or currency equivalent). For larger amounts, you can contact our currency experts and they can guide you through the transfer process over the phone.
XE Europe B.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank) under the Payment Services Directive II, registration R149006, for the provision of payment services. XE is a limited company registered in the Netherlands. Registered number: 72587873. Registered office: Rozengracht 12, 1st floor, 1016NB, Amsterdam.