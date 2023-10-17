Send money to India

How to send money with Xe

1. Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

2. Instant Quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

3. Confirm and send

Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.


Flexible ways to send money

Securely send money for cash pickup, to mobile wallets or simply transfer to bank accounts around the world

Bank account

Bank deposit

Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.

Deposited in minutes.

Cash pickup

Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.

Pickup instantly.

Mobile wallet

Send directly to your loved one’s mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.

Arrives instantly.

Great rates and fast transfer speeds

✅ Bank-beating rates and no hidden fees

✅ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes

✅ No min or max transfer amount limits

Xe global business account and international payments

Secure and trusted

✅ Regulated by relevant authorities worldwide

✅ 275+ million people visit Xe online every year

✅ Account and transaction protection using 2-factor authentication

How long will it take to send money abroad?

Powering you.

Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.

Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Australia Pty Ltd. HiFX Australia Pty Ltd is a company registered in Australia (ACN 105 106 045) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 240917) and is regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

