Powering you.

It's simple. Input the WELCOME300 code when you are making the your first international money transfer on the Xe App or Website. The reward amount will depend on how much you transfer:

Send 1000+ (USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD) = 10 Gift Card (in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD)

Send 20,000+ (USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD) = 50 Gift Card (in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD)

Send 50,000+ (USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD) = 100 Gift Card (in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD)

Send 100,000+ (USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD) = 200 Gift Card (in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD)

Send 250,000+ (USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD) = 300 Gift Card (in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, AUD)

If you're sending larger amounts, you can also mention this to your account manager.