  1. Home
  2. Blog
  3. Currency News
  4. Netflix's 'Squid Game' and the 45 billion won question: "How much is that worth?"
heading picture

Netflix's 'Squid Game' and the 45 billion won question: "How much is that worth?"

The South Korean won has unexpectedly become the world's second-most searched currency.

Michael Luirette

October 12, 2021 1 min read

It’s safe to say that almost everyone watching 'Squid Game' has wondered what the cash prize is actually worth in their local currency. Searches for currency conversion of the South Korean won (KRW) to various local currencies, especially the Mexican peso (MXN) and US Dollar (USD), have skyrocketed in popularity since the show started streaming on September 17th. Being the world's most trusted currency authority here at Xe, we saw our traffic spike over 1,000% for just those two conversions alone.

45 billion is a lot of money in any currency. But for viewers everywhere, we are here to break down that number for you!

Using Xe’s live exchange rates, 1 KRW is worth approximately 0.00084 USD, or 0.01737 MXN, or... select any currency and see for yourself! That means that the cash prize amount of 45.6 Billion Korean converts to over $38,000,000 USD.

Now, if only I could find some white Vans for my Halloween costume... Those searches spiked over 7,800%!

KRWSouth Korean wonSouth KoreaNetflixSquid Games

Related Posts

The Federal Reserve cut its policy rate by 25 basis points, a move that is shifting the dollar and forcing companies to rethink FX and payment timing.
FX Update: Fed Cuts 25 Basis Points; ECB and BoE Decisions Next Week

Xe Corporate

December 11, 2025 12 min read

Main blog post picture
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - December 2025

Xe Corporate

December 4, 2025 4 min read

Main blog post picture
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - November 2025

Xe Corporate

November 5, 2025 4 min read

Main blog post picture
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - October 2025

Xe Corporate

October 2, 2025 3 min read

Main blog post picture
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - September 2025

Xe Corporate

September 2, 2025 3 min read

Main blog post picture
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - August 2025

Xe Corporate

August 7, 2025 4 min read