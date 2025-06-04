- Home
The Best Places to Live in America: 2025
Table of Contents
Key Takeaways
Affordable doesn’t mean boring – Many of America’s top cities for 2025 offer a mix of low cost of living and vibrant lifestyle.
Texas dominates – Several Texan cities top the charts thanks to no state income tax, warm climate, and job opportunities.
Great for expats – With strong infrastructure, diverse communities, and work and study opportunities, the U.S. continues to draw people from around the world.
Why the U.S. continues to attract expats
Whether you’re relocating for work, education, retirement, or simply a new adventure, the United States remains one of the most popular destinations for expats. It offers a wide variety of cities to match different lifestyles—bustling urban centers, college towns, coastal escapes, and peaceful suburbs.
The combination of economic opportunity, strong infrastructure, world-class healthcare (albeit private), and cultural diversity gives newcomers plenty of reasons to consider a move. But with such a vast country, knowing where to move is just as important as deciding to move.
In this guide, we explore the top places to live in America in 2025—based on factors like cost of living, access to healthcare, job opportunities, safety, and overall quality of life.
Quick comparison table: Top U.S. cities to consider
City
State
Best for
Cost of living
Notable features
Brownsville
Texas
Affordability & weather
Very Low
Coastal, diverse, budget-friendly
College Station
Texas
Retirement & safety
Low
University town, healthcare access
San Antonio
Texas
Retirees & families
Below average
Cultural heritage, warm climate
Charlotte
North Carolina
Careers & city life
Average
Banking hub, fast-growing metro
Hickory
North Carolina
Families & nature
Low
Mountain access, small-town charm
Honolulu
Hawaii
Lifestyle & scenery
High
Beaches, multicultural, vibrant life
Top places to live in America
🌆 1. Brownsville, Texas
Why it’s great: Named the most affordable U.S. city in 2025, Brownsville offers low housing costs, no state income tax, and proximity to both nature and the Mexican border.
What to expect:
Year-round sunshine 🌞
Bilingual, multicultural community
Close to South Padre Island and the Gulf of Mexico
Who it’s for: Budget-conscious expats, families, and retirees.
🎓 2. College Station, Texas
Why it’s great: A safe and affordable university town anchored by Texas A&M, College Station is ideal for expats working in education or seeking a relaxed, community-driven lifestyle.
Highlights:
Excellent healthcare
Friendly and walkable neighborhoods
Cost of living ~14% below U.S. average
Who it’s for: Retirees, remote workers, and education-focused professionals.
🌇 3. San Antonio, Texas
Why it’s great: A culturally rich city known for its historic sites, vibrant food scene, and low cost of living.
Why it stands out:
Median home price: ~$252,000
No state income tax
Family-friendly communities
Who it’s for: Families, retirees, healthcare workers.
💼 4. Charlotte, North Carolina
Why it’s great: A dynamic city that’s home to major banks and startups alike, Charlotte is booming with opportunity.
Features:
Fast-growing metro with 1.4M+ people
Excellent public parks and green space
Great food and craft beer scene
Who it’s for: Young professionals, finance and tech workers.
🏞️ 5. Hickory, North Carolina
Why it’s great: A hidden gem located near the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory offers beautiful views, family-friendly living, and affordability.
Why it’s ideal:
Recognized by Reader’s Digest and Travel + Leisure
Great schools and healthcare
Small-town atmosphere with outdoor perks
Who it’s for: Families, retirees, and remote workers seeking space and nature.
🌴 6. Honolulu, Hawaii
Why it’s great: Ranked the top U.S. city in a global quality of life report, Honolulu offers unmatched beauty, culture, and climate.
Why people love it:
Consistently ranked for high life satisfaction
Multicultural community
Limitless outdoor activities
Heads up: It’s expensive—but for many, it’s worth it.
Who it’s for: Beach lovers, adventurers, and those who value lifestyle over budget.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
1. What is the cost of living like in these cities?
Brownsville and Hickory are among the most affordable. Honolulu is the priciest, while others like Charlotte offer good value for professionals.
2. Is it easy to open a bank account in the U.S. as an expat?
Yes, though you'll usually need proof of U.S. address, a government-issued ID, and a Social Security Number or ITIN.
3. How does healthcare work for expats?
The U.S. has a private healthcare system. Many expats get coverage through their employer, or purchase private insurance plans. Cities like College Station and San Antonio are known for accessible healthcare facilities.
4. What about buying a home?
Buying is possible even without U.S. citizenship. If you’re planning to invest, check out our Mortgage Calculator for the U.S. to estimate your costs.
Ready to go? Xe can help you move your money with confidence 💸
No matter which U.S. city you choose to call home, getting your finances in order is a critical part of the move. At Xe, we’ve helped millions transfer money internationally—with great rates, low fees, and reliable delivery.
Here's how we can help:
💵 Send money internationally to cover your move, rent, tuition, or property purchase
🏦 Compare banks and providers using our Bank Comparison Tool to see where you can save
🏡 Estimate your home-buying costs with our U.S. Mortgage Calculator
🔄 Track live exchange rates and set alerts for your preferred rate
With over 30 years of experience and global reach, Xe is the trusted partner for individuals and families planning a move abroad.
Make your move smoother. Let Xe take care of the money part.
The information provided in this blog is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. While we strive to ensure accuracy, we recommend consulting relevant professionals before making any relocation or financial decisions. Xe does not guarantee outcomes based on the content of this article. Always verify specific details independently.
