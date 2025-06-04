Jarden Securities Limitedの支店
以下の表を使用して Jarden Securities Limited 支店を見つけ、それぞれの SWIFT コードに関する詳細情報を入手してください。
SWIFTコードを探す
これらのSWIFTコードについて
支店SWIFTコードは、国際送金を行う際に特定の銀行の所在地を識別するために使用されます。Jarden Securities Limitedを含む一部の銀行では、Wellingtonなどの都市にある支店に固有のコードを割り当て、送金処理の精度向上に役立てています。すべての支店に固有のコードが割り当てられているわけではありませんが、利用可能な場合は、お近くの支店に対応するコードを使用することをお勧めします。
地元の支店がリストに載っていない場合の対処法
Wellington にある Jarden Securities Limited 支店が上記に記載されていない場合でも、グローバル本社のSWIFTコードを使用して国際送金を行うことができます。資金は特定の支店に送金されるのではなく、銀行の中央システムを通じて処理され、適切な銀行に送金されます。
SWIFT支払いにエラーがないか確認してください
SWIFT送金を行う前に、SWIFTコードが受取人の銀行と一致していること、および口座番号と口座名義が正しく入力されていることを再度ご確認ください。小さな間違いでも送金が遅れたり、送金がブロックされたりする可能性があります。誤った情報で送金してしまった場合は、銀行にお問い合わせください。
Wellington の Jarden Securities Limited への支払いを受け取りますか?
海外から送金を受け取る場合は、送金者に銀行と支店のSWIFTコードをお伝えください。そうすることで、資金が正確かつ安全に口座に届くようになります。支店のSWIFTコードが見つからない場合は、Jarden Securities Limitedにグローバル本社コードがあるかどうかを確認するか、最適な代替コードについて直接お問い合わせください。
Wellington の Jarden Securities Limited に送金する準備はできましたか?
Xeを使えば、Jarden Securities Limitedをはじめとする世界中の数千もの銀行への送金が簡単になります。130以上の通貨に対応し、190カ国への送金に対応しているので、安心して送金できます。
よくある質問
はい、Jarden Securities Limited は Wellington に複数の支店を運営している場合があります。各支店はそれぞれ異なる地域を管轄し、異なるサービスを提供している場合があります。また、国際電信送金に関しては、異なるSWIFTコードを使用している場合もあります。送金指示をいただく際には、お客様の口座が開設されている支店を明記いただくことが重要です。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.