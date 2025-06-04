IN

FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THEのSWIFTコードは

FDRLINBB SLM

銀行名

FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE

SALEM

住所

DEEPAM COMPLEX, FOUR ROADS NEAR LF-HR SEC SCH, SALEM, SALEM, TAMIL NADU, 636007

INDIA

SWIFTコードは定期的に検証され更新されます

10000$
以下が送金の支払い方法です
送金レート
0
送金手数料
$0.00
着金...

総額

$0.00

Questions? Get in touch

FDRLINBBSLM はいつ使用すればよいですか?

SWIFTコードは、国境を越えた送金または受取の際に、送金が正しい宛先に確実に届くようにするために使用されます。上記の住所、都市、国にあるFEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THEに送金する場合は、FDRLINBBSLMをご利用ください。使用するSWIFTコードが受取銀行のものであることを必ずご確認ください。

FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE に送金する際は Xe を選択してください

Better rates

より良いレート

ご利用の銀行と当社を比較して、節約額をご確認ください。当社のレートは大手銀行よりも優れていることが多く、送金価値を最大限に高めます。

さらに送信
Lower fees

手数料が低い

送金を確定する前にすべての手数料を事前に提示いたしますので、お支払いいただく金額を正確に把握していただけます。手数料が低いほど、お客様の節約につながります。

支出を減らす
Faster transfers

より高速な転送

ほとんどの送金は当日中に完了します。お客様の資金に関しては、タイミングが重要であることを理解しています。

より速く送信
Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support

Xe 24時間365日対応のエキスパートによるグローバル送金サポート

SWIFTを使った国際送金でサポートが必要ですか？お気軽にお問い合わせください。きめ細やかなサポートをご提供いたします。

Call us: +1 (800) 772-7779 Xe で送信

何百万人のユーザーから信頼されているXe

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings

FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE に送金する準備はできましたか?

Xeを使えば、FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THEをはじめとする世界中の数千もの銀行への送金が簡単になります。130以上の通貨に対応し、190カ国への送金に対応しているので、安心して送金できます。

Xe で送信

FDRLINBBSLM に関するよくある質問

SWIFTコードは、国際送金において世界中の銀行や金融機関を識別するために使用される固有の識別子です。SWIFTは、Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication（国際銀行間金融通信協会）の略称です。これらのコードは、送金が正しい銀行と国に確実に送金されるようにするために役立ちます。一般的なSWIFTコードは8文字または11文字で、銀行、国、所在地、そして場合によっては特定の支店に関する情報が含まれています。

Disclaimer

The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.

Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.

Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.

We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.

This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.