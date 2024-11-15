Big Transfers, Better Rates

Trusted by millions of professionals, Xe delivers fast, secure and cost-effective money transfers.
Our rates are ultra-competitive with no surprise fees so you can maximise your savings.
Advanced data encryption and regulation through financial institutions worldwide.
Team of experienced currency experts available via live chat, phone or email.
➡️ Regulated by authorities worldwide, including the FCA
➡️ 280M people rely on our secure services every year
➡️ Data protected by 2FA and biometric verification
➡️ Live updates on your transfer every step of the way
➡️ Support via chat, phone, and email in multiple languages
➡️ Dedicated account managers for larger transfers
➡️ Bank-beating rates to maximize savings
➡️ Up-front rates and fees for total transparency
➡️ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Check the recipient and currencies are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.
Xe for business
Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.
Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.
HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.