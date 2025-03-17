Bank of America, founded in 1904 as the Bank of Italy, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. As one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, it operates approximately 3,900 branches and 15,000 ATMs nationwide, serving millions of customers. With a global presence in more than 35 countries, Bank of America provides a comprehensive suite of financial services, including personal and commercial banking, credit cards, loans, wealth management, and investment banking through its Merrill and BofA Securities divisions.
USD - US Dollar
Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.
AUD - Australian Dollar
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.
Delivery times for international transfers with from to vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check 's cutoff times to avoid delays.
international money transfer costs from to depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare fees with Xe.
Better rates
We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank to see the difference.
Lower fees
We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Faster transfers
The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We know how important it is that your money gets delivered quickly and reliably.
Need assistance with your international money transfer? We are here to help—connect with us today for personalized support!
We offer higher online transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.
You've compared 's exchange rates with Xe and it's time to unlock the best value for your international money transfers. Your first transfer is just a few clicks away—start now and take your money further!