Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe

Xe Consumer 2020年10月20日 — 2 min read

This year, Diwali will commence on November 14, 2020, and the festive shopping season is already well underway, with large retailers including Amazon and Flipkart having already initiated their seasonal shopping events.

If you have friends and family in India, you still have plenty of time to send money back home and help them to better celebrate the holiday, particularly if you choose Xe to make your money transfers.

Earlier this year, you might’ve heard about how we made our money transfers to India much faster. But we haven’t stopped there. We’ve made our money transfers to India even better so you can give more this Diwali.

Give more money with cheaper rates

We’re always prided ourselves on our competitive exchange rates, but we’re now offering cheaper rates for money transfers to India. What does that mean? For the same cost as before, you can now send more rupees to your friends and family.

Give more time (and options!) with fast transfers

Be honest: there’s been a time where you’ve left your holiday shopping to the last minute, right? And by the time you finally do get out to do your shopping, everything is gone or you’re stuck sifting through the leftovers of the faster shoppers.

The Diwali shopping season has already begun, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to get started, especially if you use Xe to send money. We can transfer money to India in just minutes, so your money will quickly get where it needs to be, and your recipients can have it with plenty of time to spare.

Does signing up for an account and initiating a transfer with Xe take long? Nope, not at all.

How to send money to India with Xe

It’s not complicated. If you don’t have an account, sign up for one now. It’s completely free and will just take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve registered, or if you already have an account, here’s how you can send money to India:

Sign into your account. Select the currencies you’d like to transfer and enter the amount. Give us your recipient’s information (specifically their name and their bank information). Provide your payment information. Double-check that everything looks good and confirm your transfer!

Done already? We told you it’d be quick and easy. No matter where you are, we hope you, your friends and family have a happy Diwali!