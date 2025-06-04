How to Open a U.S. Bank Account as an Expat

2025年7月1日 — 6 min read
Whether you're moving to the U.S. for work, study, or a new chapter in life, opening a U.S. bank account should be near the top of your to-do list. Without one, everyday financial tasks—like getting paid, paying rent, or buying groceries—can become frustratingly complex.
The good news? It’s possible for expats and even non-residents to open a U.S. bank account. You just need to know what documents to bring, which banks are the most accessible, and how the process works.
Yes, in most cases. While policies vary between banks, many major U.S. financial institutions allow non-citizens, expats, and even non-residents to open accounts—provided you have the correct documentation and a U.S. address (temporary is usually fine).
Some banks may also offer international account opening through overseas branches or global partnerships before you arrive in the U.S.
Checking account: For everyday spending, bills, and debit card use
Savings account: For setting aside money or earning interest
Multi-currency or international accounts: Ideal for those who move money between countries frequently
In-person at a branch: Common for expats with a U.S. address
Online or through an international bank: Some banks like HSBC or Citi let you open a U.S. account from abroad
Most U.S. banks will require:
A valid passport
A secondary ID (driver’s license, national ID, or credit card)
U.S. visa or immigration documents (e.g., Green Card, I-20 for students, work permit)
Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)
(Some banks may allow you to open an account without this but limit features)
Proof of U.S. address (lease agreement, utility bill, or official letter)
Minimum deposits vary, typically $25–$100. You can transfer funds from your home country using a service like Xe.
Once opened, you’ll get a U.S. debit card, online banking access, and the ability to set up direct deposits or pay local bills.
UK nationals moving to the U.S. for work or family often already bank with institutions that have global partnerships (like HSBC or Barclays).
Best option: HSBC’s Global Money Account or opening a U.S. account through Barclays International
Documents: UK driver’s license may work as secondary ID, but a valid passport and visa (e.g., L1, H1-B, or ESTA) will be key
Transfer tip: If you're earning or saving in GBP, Xe offers better exchange rates than most banks when sending money to fund your new U.S. account
Australian expats frequently arrive on work or student visas and may need fast access to U.S. banking.
Best option: NAB and ANZ have U.S. banking partners that can help with pre-arrival account setup
Consider: Chase and Bank of America have strong digital platforms and wide ATM access
Transfer tip: AUD to USD transfers can come with hidden bank fees—Xe helps you move money at bank-beating rates transparently
Canadians have the easiest transition, thanks to cross-border banking agreements.
Best option: TD Bank, RBC Bank (Georgia), and BMO Harris cater specifically to Canadians living in the U.S.
Simpler process: Canadian credit history can often be used to help set up U.S. credit cards
Transfer tip: Even though CAD and USD are closely tied, rates can still vary—use Xe to avoid unnecessary conversion fees
Kiwis often open accounts for short-term stays, study, or long-term relocation.
Best option: Use banks with global reach like Citi or HSBC; they may offer global account packages
Docs to prepare: Passport, U.S. visa (e.g., J1 or E2), and U.S. address—even if temporary—are essential
Transfer tip: Xe makes it easy to convert and send NZD to USD before or after your move, with transparent fees and reliable delivery
Whether you're from France, Germany, Spain, or elsewhere in the EU, the process is similar but varies by bank.
Best option: Global banks like Santander, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC may offer U.S. account support
Watch for: Language and documentation requirements. Always check ahead for accepted forms of ID and proof of address
Transfer tip: Avoid SEPA-related bank delays or FX markup by using a service like Xe to send EUR to USD
Yes, some banks accept an ITIN or may allow you to open an account with limited services until you receive an SSN.
Banks like Chase, Bank of America, Citi, and HSBC are commonly used by expats for their broad coverage, international services, and support for non-residents.
Some international banks with U.S. operations (like HSBC or Barclays) allow pre-arrival account setup, especially for high-value clients.
Watch for:
Monthly maintenance fees (waived with minimum balance or direct deposit)
ATM fees for out-of-network withdrawals
Foreign transaction or wire transfer fees
Use a bank comparison tool to compare fees, services, and ease of use across U.S. banks. You can try Xe’s comparison page for help.
Consider a credit-building account or secured credit card to start building U.S. credit history.
Double-check international wire limits and transfer fees—some banks charge high markups on currency exchange.
Set up online banking and mobile alerts to track spending and avoid overdraft fees.
Opening your U.S. bank account is just the beginning. You'll likely need to send money from your home country to your new U.S. account.
✅ Competitive exchange rates
✅ No surprise fees
✅ Trusted by millions around the world
Send money to the U.S. and make settling in even smoother.
