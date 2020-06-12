As the UK Election Draws Closer: How Will the Results Impact the Pound?

Xe Corporate 2019年12月11日 — 3 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

The UK is heading to the polls on the 12th December to cast their ballots for the so-called ‘Brexit election’, as voters decide who will be the next Prime Minister.

We've seen the Pound strengthen considerably over the last week against the US Dollar following YouGov polls showing a Conservative Party majority. Will Boris Johnson deliver on his Brexit promise if he wins the election?

Below, our experts look at how the Pound could be impacted following the Election results. You could look to consider your upcoming money transfers so that you can transfer at a time the works best for you.

How could the Election results impact my GBP transfers?

The growing likelihood seems to be between a Conservative majority or a hung parliament, but polls have been wrong in the past. Our experts look at how the Pound could react following the Election results on the 13th December.





These figures are based on the live mid-market rate and are provided for indicative purposes only. Live mid-market rates are not available to consumers and are for informational purposes only. The rates we quote for money transfer can be selected by logging in to your account and getting a quote.

Essentially, markets like certainty, and a Conservative majority government brings more certainty around Brexit.

However, markets are nervous as the results can easily change. In 2017 we saw Theresa May’s gamble at the elections result in an unexpected hung parliament. This is why traders are keeping a close eye on poll results and explains why we see a drop in the Pound when Jeremy Corbyn narrows the gap against the Conservatives. A hung parliament could lead to more Brexit uncertainty and uncertainty is likely to cause volatility in the market.

If you have an international payments requirement, we can be your eyes and ears in the market, with a range of currency tools to help you monitor market movements.

Business Clients: Register for a business account or contact us to discuss your requirements in more detail.

Private Clients: Register for a personal account - it's quick, free and easy!

The information, materials, accompanying literature and documentation available on our internet site is for information purposes only and is not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade.

XE its officers, employees and representatives accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the above information.

While we take reasonable care to keep the information on the website accurate and up to date, there may be occasions when this is not possible. Case Studies and articles are not intended to predict future moves in exchange rates or constitute advice. XE makes no representations, warranties, or assurances as to the accuracy or completeness of any information derived from third party sources. If you are in any doubt as to the suitability of any foreign exchange product that you are intending to purchase from XE, we recommend that you seek independent financial advice first.