Codice SWIFT di Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines
Il codice SWIFT/BIC per Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) è TLBPPHMMXXX. Tuttavia, Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) potrebbe utilizzare codici SWIFT/BIC diversi a seconda del servizio o della filiale. In caso di dubbi su quale utilizzare, rivolgiti al beneficiario o contatta direttamente Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank).
TLBPPHMMXXX
Nome della banca
LAND BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Codice SWIFT
TLBPPHMMXXX
Indirizzo
LANDBANK PLAZA 1598 M.H.DEL PILAR, COR DR MALATE QUINTOS STREETS
Città
CITY OF MANILA
Paese
PHILIPPINES
Questo è il codice SWIFT/BIC principale per Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines
Filiali locali
Di seguito puoi trovare le filiali locali di Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines.
Informazioni su TLBPPHMMXXX
Il codice SWIFT principale per Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines è TLBPPHMMXXX. Questo codice identifica la sede principale della banca per i pagamenti internazionali in the Philippines ed è comunemente utilizzato quando non è richiesto o disponibile un codice specifico per la filiale. Se invii denaro a un conto intestato a Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines e il destinatario non ha fornito un codice SWIFT della filiale locale, utilizzare TLBPPHMMXXX è in genere un'opzione sicura e affidabile.
Utilizzo di TLBPPHMMXXX
Puoi utilizzare il codice SWIFT/BIC principale di Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) TLBPPHMMXXX quando:
Invii un bonifico internazionale a Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines
Il destinatario non ha fornito un codice SWIFT/BIC specifico per la filiale
Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) elabora il pagamento centralmente tramite la sua sede principale
Desideri utilizzare un codice SWIFT/BIC predefinito ampiamente accettato
Controlla il tuo pagamento SWIFT per eventuali errori
Prima di inviare un pagamento SWIFT, verifica che il codice SWIFT corrisponda a quello della banca del beneficiario e che il numero di conto e il nome siano inseriti correttamente. Anche piccoli errori possono ritardare o bloccare il trasferimento. Contatta la tua banca se hai effettuato un trasferimento con dati errati.
Vuoi ricevere un pagamento a Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines?
Per ricevere un pagamento internazionale sul tuo conto Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines, dovrai fornire il codice SWIFT/BIC corretto, il numero di conto e altri dati bancari. Assicurati che il mittente abbia le informazioni corrette per evitare ritardi.
Domande frequenti
Il codice SWIFT della sede centrale di Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) è TLBPPHMMXXX. Questo codice è comunemente utilizzato per i bonifici internazionali verso la sede centrale della banca a . Identifica Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) nella rete SWIFT, contribuendo a garantire che i fondi vengano indirizzati all'istituto finanziario corretto.
