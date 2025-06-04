Il codice SWIFT di ICICI BANK LIMITED è
ICICINBB RT1
Nome della banca
ICICI BANK LIMITED
Città
MUMBAI
Indirizzo
FLOOR 1, NAVSARI BUILDING, 240, D.N ROAD, FORT, MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, 400001
Paese
INDIA
Il codice SWIFT viene verificato e aggiornato regolarmente
Quando dovrei usare ICICINBBRT1?
I codici SWIFT vengono utilizzati per garantire che il tuo denaro arrivi al destinatario corretto quando invii o ricevi denaro all'estero. Utilizza ICICINBBRT1 quando desideri inviare denaro a ICICI BANK LIMITED all'indirizzo, alla città e al paese sopra indicati. Verifica sempre che il codice SWIFT che stai utilizzando appartenga alla banca di destinazione.
Domande frequenti su ICICINBBRT1
Un codice SWIFT è un identificatore univoco utilizzato per riconoscere banche e istituti finanziari in tutto il mondo per i trasferimenti di denaro internazionali. SWIFT sta per Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. Questi codici aiutano a garantire che i pagamenti vengano indirizzati alla banca e al Paese corretti. Un codice SWIFT in genere è lungo 8 o 11 caratteri e include informazioni sulla banca, il Paese, la sede e, a volte, una filiale specifica.
