Luxury without limits

High-end purchases deserve a service that’s as refined as your taste. Discover the fast, secure, and hassle-free way to send money internationally.

See how easy it is

Save more with every transfer

Sending money with Xe isn't just different than your traditional bank—it's smarter. Say goodbye to high margins and hello to more cash in your pocket. Upgrade your transfers and discover the future of international payments today!

Discover the difference
The more you send, the more you save

Move your money without sending limits

We understand the hassle of splitting large transactions due to low send limits. With Xe, you can send more in a single transfer. No matter the amount, we’re here to make it possible.

Move your money today Call us: 7372557830
Move your money without sending limits

We handle all kinds of luxury purchases

Real estate & vacation homes

Real estate & vacation homes

Effortlessly expand your global portfolio. We make investing in real estate and vacation homes abroad easy.

Yachts & private boats

Yachts & private boats

Whether you’re acquiring a yacht for your retreat in Provence or a private boat to reach your island escape, we make every transaction seamless and secure.

Private jets & aircraft

Private jets & aircraft

Take to the skies without the hassle. We make buying private jets and helicopters a seamless experience and ensure your money arrives safely and on-time.

Exotic & classic cars

Exotic & classic cars

Fuel your passion for rare and exotic cars. We provide a secure, efficient process for acquiring high-end vehicles internationally, from classics to supercars.

Fine art & antiquities

Fine art & antiquities

Expand your art collection globally with ease. Whether it's for a contemporary piece or rate artifact, we make sure to your funds are transferred securely and quickly.

Luxury jewelry & timepieces

Luxury jewelry & timepieces

Acquire timeless elegance anywhere. Purchase luxury jewelry and iconic watches abroad, expanding your collection piece-by-piece.

Secure and trusted for over 30 years

For more than three decades, clients have trusted us to handle their transfers with the highest standards of security and reliability. With advanced encryption and a proven track record, we’re committed to safeguarding your funds every step of the way.

Learn more
Secure and trusted for 30 years

Dedicated expert support

Are you ready to set up your large money transfer but need some guidance with the process or have other questions? We're here to help and ensure your transfer goes smoothly.

Call us: 7372557830
Dedicated expert support

How to transfer money abroad with Xe

Crea un account

Ci vogliono solo pochi minuti. Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è il tuo indirizzo e-mail e alcune informazioni aggiuntive.

Preventivo

Ottieni un tasso di cambio di denaro in tempo reale per la valuta scelta.

Invia denaro

Aggiungi tutti i dettagli necessari e imposta il trasferimento. Una volta ricevuti i fondi, ci occuperemo del resto.

Traccia il tuo trasferimento

Monitora il tuo trasferimento in ogni fase del processo con la nostra app Xe. Abilita le notifiche per ricevere aggiornamenti sull'andamento del tuo trasferimento.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Are there limits to how much I can transfer?
How does Xe ensure the security of my high-value transfer?
How quickly will my funds arrive when making a large transfer?
Can I track my transfer in real-time?
How are Xe’s exchange rates different?
What types of luxury purchases can I fund through Xe?