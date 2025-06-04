£1 Transfers

Promotional Offer Terms: A United Kingdom resident (an Eligible Customer) may qualify for the reduction of Transfer Fees to £1.00 GBP for each individual transaction, by using Xe’s Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) between 1 May 2022 and 31 July 2022 (Offer Period), and by making an international payment which does not exceed £1000.00 GPB and selecting (i) either ACH or debit as the payment method, and (ii) Cash Pickup as the pay-out method (Offer). The transaction must be settled with the send currency being GBP and the payout currency being to any of the Eligible Destinations, being a destination where Cash Pick up is offered by Xe (Eligible Destinations).

Any Eligible Customer’s payment(s) to an Eligible Destination by using the Xe Service will not be aggregated and must be made via the Xe Mobile App for the purpose of this Offer. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate this Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of this Offer. For the avoidance of doubt, all transactions will be governed by Xe’s Standard Terms and Conditions of business in all other respects aside from the Offer. Contact: transfers@xe.com Provider: HiFX Europe Limited (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).