Send money to 200+ countries

💸 The fast and trusted way to send money.
Register in minutes for simple & secure money transfers.

How to send money with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Confirm and send

Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.

Flexible ways to send money

Securely send money for cash pickup, to mobile wallets or simply transfer to bank accounts around the world

Bank account

Bank deposit

Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.

Deposited in minutes.

Cash pickup

Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.

Pickup instantly.

Mobile wallet

Send directly to your loved one’s mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.

Arrives instantly.

Secure and trusted

✅ Regulated by relevant authorities worldwide

✅ 275+ million people visit Xe online every year

✅ Account and transaction protection using 2-factor authentication

Great rates and fast transfer speeds

✅ Bank-beating rates and no hidden fees

✅ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes

✅ No min or max transfer amount limits

Transfer updates and live customer support

✅ Live chat, phone and email support in multiple languages

✅ Live tracking and notifications

✅ Experienced account managers available for larger transfers

Tools & transfer options

With over 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

Spot transfers

Buy currency at the live exchange rate to quickly make a payment.

Regular payments

Simply fix the exchange rate for up to 24 months.

Market orders

Identify your target rate and transfer automatically once it’s been reached.

Forward contracts

Lock in today’s rate and schedule your transfer for any time in the next 3 years.

Multiple payment methods

There are multiple ways to send money with Xe. You can use debit card, credit card, bank transfer or use our regular payments service via direct debit.

Debit card

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.

Credit card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts a number of different credit card providers.

Direct debit

Direct debit is available for customers who wish to make regular payments to us. This is a great option for mortgage or pension payments.

Bank transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another.

Powering you.

Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.

XE Europe B.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank) under the Payment Services Directive II, registration R149006, for the provision of payment services. XE is a limited company registered in the Netherlands. Registered number: 72587873. Registered office: Rozengracht 12, 1st floor, 1016NB, Amsterdam.

