Send to 200+ countries

💸 Bank-beating exchange rates
🎖️ Trusted by millions of users globally
⚡ Register in minutes
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.
✅ Pay by debit card, credit card, bank transfer or direct debit
✅ Securely send to bank accounts worldwide
✅ Account management service for large transfers
✅ Bank-beating rates and no hidden fees
✅ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes
✅ No min or max transfer amount limits
With over 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.
Spot transfers
Buy currency at the live exchange rate to quickly make a payment.
Regular payments
Simply fix the exchange rate for up to 24 months.
Market orders
Identify your target rate and transfer automatically once it’s been reached.
Forward contracts
Lock in today’s rate and schedule your transfer for any time in the next 3 years.
✅ Regulated by authorities worldwide including ASIC in AU & NZ
✅ 275+ million people visit Xe online every year
✅ Account and transaction protection using 2-factor authentication
Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.
Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Australia Pty Ltd. HiFX Australia Pty Ltd is a company registered in Australia (ACN 105 106 045) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 240917) and is regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission.