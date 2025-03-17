NAB (National Australia Bank), founded in 1982 through the merger of National Bank of Australasia and the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. As one of Australia’s largest financial institutions, NAB serves millions of customers across Australia, New Zealand, and select international markets. With a strong presence in personal, business, and corporate banking, NAB offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including everyday banking, home loans, business lending, wealth management, and investment solutions.