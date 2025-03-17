Accedi
Compare to exchange rate

Considering using for your transfer from to ? Compare exchange rates and fees to discover your potential savings with Xe.
10000 $
XE.com
Exchange Rate0.430600
Transfer Fee$0
Recipient Gets£4,306.00
About

BNZ (Bank of New Zealand), founded in 1861, is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand. As one of the country's largest financial institutions, BNZ serves individuals, businesses, and institutions through a nationwide network of branches and digital banking services. With a strong focus on supporting local and global financial needs, BNZ offers a comprehensive range of banking solutions, including everyday banking, lending, home loans, business banking, wealth management, and investment services.

- currency information

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

New Zealand Dollar
GBP - British pound

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

British pound
How long does it take to send money with your bank?

How fast is a to transfer?

Delivery times for international transfers with from to vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery.

What are banks' money transfer fees?

What are to transfer fees?

international money transfer costs from to depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates.

