How to Support Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa: What Happened, How to Help, and How to Send Money Safely

Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a powerful Category 5 storm, bringing extreme winds, flooding, and widespread outages.¹ ²

You can help through reputable relief groups or by sending money directly to loved ones using secure, traceable methods.³ ⁴ ⁵

If you are supporting family in Jamaica, you can send money to a Jamaican bank account with Xe and track delivery from end to end.



Overview

Hurricane Melissa brought extreme winds, heavy rain, storm surge, and serious power disruptions across Jamaica.¹ ² Recovery is under way in many communities. Below is a quick catch-up on what happened, ways to help from abroad, and simple, safe steps to send money to family if they need support.

If you already plan to help directly, you can start a transfer now and share the receipt so your recipient knows when to expect funds.



What happened in Jamaica

Landfall and strength. Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane. The Associated Press and other outlets reported peak sustained winds up to 185 mph as the eye crossed the island.¹ ⁶

Damage and outages. Agencies and reporters described severe wind damage, flash flooding, blocked roads, and widespread power loss while the system moved across the island and into Cuban waters.¹ ²

Emergency coordination. Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) activated national emergency operations as Melissa intensified, coordinating readiness, shelters, and response.⁷ ⁸

For ongoing safety instructions, monitor ODPEM and local authorities.



How you can help from abroad

Donate to reputable relief organizations

Relief priorities typically include shelter, water, food, medical items, and logistics. Consider established groups with clear footprints in Jamaica and the region:

Red Cross network supporting Jamaica and the wider Caribbean response.³

American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) disaster relief efforts focused on Jamaica.⁴

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) staging aid and supplies with a Caribbean chapter.⁵

Before donating, check each organization’s current needs and preferred donation method. Monetary donations are usually the most flexible early in a response.

Support loved ones directly

If you are sending money to family or friends, use a service that gives you a clear total cost, an estimated delivery window, and tracking. Avoid informal channels and always verify names and account details with your recipient.



How to send money to Jamaica with Xe

Step 1: Create your account

Sign up on web or app. Verification usually completes quickly so you can focus on your transfer.

Step 2: Enter your transfer details

Choose Jamaica as the destination, select the currencies, and enter the amount. You can also select your delivery method: deposit to a bank account or cash pickup at a participating location, depending on what your recipient can access.

Step 3: Add your recipient

You will need:

Recipient full name exactly as on their bank account

Bank name and branch

Account number and any local routing information their bank expects

Payment reference to help your recipient recognise the funds

If your recipient shares an international code, you can confirm formats using our SWIFT code lookup and our IBAN calculator. Many Jamaica-bound payments use local account details rather than an IBAN.

Step 4: Choose how to pay

Depending on your country, you can fund your transfer by bank transfer, wire transfer, or card. For larger support payments, many people prefer bank-to-bank funding for a clear audit trail.

Step 5: Review and send

Double-check names, numbers, and addresses. Even a single mistyped digit can cause delays. Confirm the transfer when everything looks right.

Step 6: Track your transfer

Follow status updates in your Xe account and share the confirmation with your recipient. You will see when funds are delivered or when cash pickup is ready for collection.

Tip: If phone and internet are disrupted in your recipient’s area, coordinate timing and account details by text or voice when possible. Ask your recipient to confirm receipt with a short message once funds arrive.





What information your recipient may need to provide

For bank deposits: Account holder name that matches the bank record, bank name and branch, account number and any required local routing information, and a purpose or memo if their bank requires it

For cash pickup: Recipient’s full legal name exactly as on their government-issued ID, the pickup location, and the reference number; they should bring valid ID to collect funds

If your recipient needs to use a different account due to local disruptions, ask them to share the new details in writing and confirm by a second channel if you can.



How long does a transfer take right now

Delivery depends on the route, your funding method, banking hours, and any local disruptions. During disaster recovery, banks may work on adjusted schedules and some systems may be offline. For faster transfers, choose debit or credit card funding if it is available for your route. Card funding can move money sooner, although fees may be higher. Most transfers complete very quickly, and about 90 percent arrive in minutes. You will see an estimated delivery window before you confirm and you can track every step.



What it costs

Costs vary by route and method. Xe shows the total cost upfront before you commit, including any fee and the rate used for the conversion. Check our Send Money page for further details.



Quick safety checklist for senders

Verify the recipient. Confirm the full name and account details directly with your loved one.

Beware of scams. If someone contacts you first and pressures you to pay quickly, pause and verify with family.

Use traceable methods. Prefer bank-account delivery or cash pickup you can track. Keep your confirmation until your recipient has the funds.

Avoid cash handoffs. If someone you do not know offers to hand-deliver money, do not proceed.

Coordinate timing. Check when your recipient can safely access funds or make withdrawals.



Other ways to help beyond money

Donate strategically. Follow current needs lists from established organizations. Unrequested items can strain logistics.³ ⁵

Stay informed. Share official updates from ODPEM and trusted news outlets so relatives and friends get accurate information.⁷ ¹

Offer remote support. Help with paperwork, insurance calls, or housing forms when your contacts have limited connectivity.



FAQs

Is it safe to send money to Jamaica now?

Yes, if you use reputable providers and verify recipient details. Local disruptions can slow processing. Xe displays an estimated delivery window before you confirm and provides tracking.

Can my recipient collect cash instead of using a bank account?

Yes. Cash pickup is available at participating locations in Jamaica. Your recipient will need valid government ID and the reference number, and should go to the specified pickup location during open hours.

Can I send to a different account if my relative’s branch is closed?

Yes. Ask your recipient for an alternative account in their name and confirm details via a second channel if possible. Update the saved recipient in your Xe account.

What if a transfer is delayed?

Check your transfer status in Xe and contact support if a step appears stalled. Local bank closures, power outages, and network checks can add time after major storms.¹ ²

Is it better to donate to a charity or send money directly?

Both help in different ways. Donations support broader relief operations. Direct support helps your loved one immediately. If you can, consider doing both.



Conclusion and how Xe can help

Jamaica is beginning a difficult recovery after Hurricane Melissa. The most effective support combines reputable relief donations with direct, secure help for family and friends. If you are sending money, Xe offers a simple experience with competitive pricing, broad coverage, bank deposit and cash pickup options, and real-time tracking. When you are ready, start your transfer to Jamaica.



