Moving to the USA: A Guide for Expats



Key takeaways

The U.S. offers diverse visa options for work, study, and long-term residence, each with specific requirements and restrictions.

Popular expat destinations like California, Texas, and New York differ greatly in cost, income levels, and lifestyle.

Xe helps expats manage global finances through fast, secure international transfers and real-time currency tools.



Introduction: starting your American journey

From its iconic cities and diverse landscapes to its economic opportunities, the United States has long been a top destination for expats around the world. Whether you're relocating for work, education, or adventure, moving to the U.S. means adjusting to a new way of life—from complex visa processes and healthcare costs to understanding regional lifestyles and setting up your finances.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to settle in smoothly, with practical tips and insights for every step. Plus, we’ll show how Xe makes it easier to manage your money between countries.







1. Visa types and entry requirements

Before booking your flight or shipping your belongings, understanding your visa options is essential. Each visa type has different timelines, rights, and eligibility criteria—so choosing the right one will impact what kind of work you can do, how long you can stay, and even whether your family can accompany you.

Visa type Purpose Valid for Notes H-1B Skilled workers 3 years (renewable) Employer sponsorship required F-1 Students Duration of study for up to 5 years Allows limited on-campus work L-1 Intra-company transfers Up to 7 years For employees of multinational firms Green Card Permanent residency Indefinite Through family, employment, or lottery

Application times can vary significantly, so it’s wise to plan months in advance. Some categories also have annual caps—particularly H-1B—so early preparation is critical.

Tip: Use the U.S. Visa Wizard¹ to find which visa fits your situation.



2. Where to live in the U.S.: A closer look

The U.S. is vast—spanning six time zones, every climate imaginable, and more than 330 million people. Where you choose to live can significantly impact your cost of living and lifestyle.

You’ll want to consider not just salaries and rent prices, but also community culture, access to healthcare, public transportation, and even climate. For instance, winters in Massachusetts differ dramatically from those in California.

Top U.S. states for expats²

State Population Household median income Highlights Why expats love it California 39.1M $91,551 Tech, beaches, diversity Huge international communities Texas 30.5M $75,647 Energy, low taxes Affordable, booming cities New York 19.5M $81,386 Media, culture, finance NYC is a global expat hub Florida 22.2M $67,917 Latin culture, beaches Great weather, no state tax Washington 7.8M $92,454 Tech, nature Home to major tech employers Massachusetts 7.1M $94,488 Education, biotech Academic and healthcare excellence

No two U.S. states are alike when it comes to job markets, taxes, or cost of living. Some, like Texas and Florida, have no state income tax—making them attractive to professionals looking to maximize take-home pay. Others offer high average incomes but come with steep living costs.



Popular cities for expats

City Avg. rent (1-bed) Industries Vibe New York City $3,000+ Finance, tech, culture Nonstop energy, high cost Los Angeles $2,500 Entertainment, trade Creative, diverse Austin $1,800 Startups, tech Affordable, artsy Miami $2,100 Trade, finance, tourism Bilingual, vibrant Seattle $2,200 Tech, aerospace Well-paid, outdoorsy Chicago $2,000 Finance, education Historic, friendly

Urban centers offer cultural richness, networking opportunities, and public transport—but at a cost. Suburban and mid-size cities are becoming increasingly popular for expats who want affordability without sacrificing lifestyle.

Fun fact: Over 44 million immigrants currently live in the U.S.³, representing more than 13% of the total population.



3. Opening a U.S. bank account

Most financial transactions—rent, salary, utility payments—require a U.S. bank account.

What you’ll need:

Passport and visa

U.S. address (even temporary)

Social Security Number (SSN) or ITIN

Proof of employment or university enrollment

Opening a bank account can be challenging if you don’t yet have an SSN or permanent address, but many banks will accept a lease agreement or university letter. Credit unions and online banks often have more flexibility.

Until your U.S. account is fully set up, Xe can be used to receive or send money internationally, offering peace of mind during your transition.



4. U.S. healthcare: What you need to know ⁴

Healthcare in the U.S. is privatized and expensive. Most expats get coverage through their employer or university.

Insurance type Best for Pros Cons Employer-provided Full-time workers Cost-sharing, group plans Not available to all Student plans F-1 visa holders Easy to enroll, campus clinics Limited coverage Private insurance Freelancers, visitors Flexibility Expensive premiums

Unlike many countries, the U.S. doesn’t offer universal healthcare. Even a short hospital visit can cost thousands of dollars, so health insurance isn’t just smart—it’s essential.

Expats should carefully read policy terms. Some plans only cover emergencies or may exclude pre-existing conditions. If you're coming with a family, be sure to compare family premiums and deductibles.



5. Understanding U.S. taxes ⁵

If you’re living and earning in the U.S., you’re likely required to pay taxes—even on some foreign income.

U.S. tax year: January 1 – December 31

You may also owe taxes in your home country (depending on treaties)

A Social Security Number or ITIN is required to file taxes

Tax laws in the U.S. can be complex and may differ at the federal, state, and even city level. Depending on your visa type, you might qualify as a "resident alien" for tax purposes, which affects your filing requirements.

Many expats are surprised to learn that the U.S. taxes global income. Filing may seem overwhelming, but many accountants now specialize in expat tax services.







6. Managing money internationally

Whether you're supporting family back home or moving funds between global accounts, international money transfers will likely be part of your life.

How services compare

Provider Speed Fees Exchange Rates Best For Traditional Banks 3–5 days High Often marked up Infrequent transfers Xe Same day–3 days No surprise fees Competitive Fast, secure, and global

While traditional banks may seem like the obvious choice, they often come with delays, high fees, or less favorable exchange rates. Xe offers a faster, more transparent experience, particularly useful if you’re managing rent abroad, sending money to family, or paying for overseas education.



FAQs: Moving to the USA

1. Do I need to be in the U.S. to open a bank account?

Yes, in most cases. Some banks or fintech services allow remote account setup, but most require a physical presence.

2. Can I work while studying in the U.S.?

F-1 visa holders can work on campus up to 20 hours/week during the school year and full-time during breaks. Off-campus work requires authorization (OPT or CPT).

3. Should I rent or buy when I arrive?

Most expats start by renting. Buying property in the U.S. requires a credit history and a sizable down payment.

4. How can I build U.S. credit?

Start with a secured credit card, pay bills on time, and use only a portion of your available credit. A good credit score opens doors to better housing and loans.



How Xe supports expats moving to the USA

Adjusting to life in the U.S. is a big transition—and managing your money across borders shouldn’t make it harder.

With Xe, you can:

Send money to over 190 countries in 130+ currencies with competitive exchange rates

Track your transfer in real-time through the Xe app or website

Set up rate alerts, use our currency converter, and monitor the markets with live exchange data



Citations

¹ Visa Wizard - US Department of State - 2025

² U.S. Census QuickFacts - 2024

³ MPI - 2023

⁴ HealthCare - 2025

⁵ IRS - 2025

**The information from these sources were taken on June 13, 2025.













The content within this blog post is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute financial, legal, immigration, or tax advice. All figures, including income data, population estimates, rent averages, and visa durations, are based on publicly available sources at the time of writing and are subject to change. Actual conditions may vary depending on location, timing, and personal circumstances. We recommend consulting official government resources or a licensed professional for the most up-to-date and personalized guidance.

