Send money to Dominican Republic faster ⚡️
Get access to our great exchange rates on all transfers through Xe
Why use Xe to send money to Dominican Republic
✅ Competitive rates without any hidden fees
✅ Fast and safe alternative to the high cost of banks
✅ 120,000+ people trust Xe to send money each month
In four simple steps, you can send money to Dominican Republic
It's quick and easy to send money to Dominican Republic with Xe. Simply sign in to your Xe account or sign up for a free account. Then, enter the currency you'd like to transfer and the amount. Next, add your recipient's payment information. Finally, confirm and fund your transfer, and leave it to us!
1. Sign up for free
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
2. Start your transfer
Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much you want to send and the destination.
3. Get the best rates
We offer great exchange rates, and we are transparent about any additional fees we may charge.
4. Send your money
We’ll inform you of the delivery times before you confirm your transfer. Send your funds to Xe, and we’ll keep you informed along the way.
How long does it take to send money to Dominican Republic?
Sending money to Dominican Republic (DOP) from United States (USD) can take between just minutes up to 3 business days, depending on your payment method. On many popular routes, Xe can send your money as a same day transfer or even an instant money transfer once we receive your funds.
How much does it cost to send money to Dominican Republic?
Take advantage of the current Xe sending rate of 62.4 per amerikai dollár for a transfer of $1,000.00 amerikai dollár today and the recipient gets DOP 62,400.00 dominikai peso. You may be able to pay by bank transfer for 0.00 in additional transfer fees.
With over 30 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. Find out what our customers love most about using Xe to send money abroad!
Download the Xe App to start sending money to Dominican Republic
The Xe Currency app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and there are no hidden fees. Download the Xe App for iOS or Android and start sending money to Dominican Republic today!
Multiple payment methods to Dominican Republic
There are multiple ways to send money to Dominican Republic. Depending on your currency selection, you can use your debit card, credit card, a direct debit (ACH) or bank transfer.
Debit Card
Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.
Credit Card
Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts Visa and Mastercard. Send money to Dominican Republic with a credit card today!
Direct Debit (ACH)
When you use bank debit (ACH) to fund your transfer you are authorising a one-time debit from your bank account to ours. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Xe, and as a result, can delay the speed of transfer.
Bank Transfer
A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money.
Best ways to receive money in Dominican Republic
There are multiple ways to receive money in Dominican Republic. You can use Xe's cash pickup or bank deposits.
Cash Pickup
Collect money from many cash pick-up locations throughout Dominican Republic. Available exclusively in the Xe app. Pickup instantly.
Bank Deposits
Send money directly to bank accounts throughout Dominican Republic.
Deposited in minutes.
Mobile Wallets
Send directly to your loved one’s mobile in Dominican Republic using trusted providers. Exclusively in the latest version of the Xe app.
Deposited instantly.
Send money from 22+ countries
Are you interested in sending money to Dominican Republic? It's fast, simple and easy.
As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.
Dominican Republic Money Transfer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do you have questions about sending money to Dominican Republic? Read our FAQs to learn more.
It's quick and easy to send money to Dominican Republic with Xe.
Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for a free account.
Initiate a transfer to the Dominican Republic, and enter the currency you’d like to transfer and the amount.
Enter your recipient’s bank information.
Provide your payment information. We accept direct debit, bank transfers, and card payments.
Confirm your transfer, and leave the rest to us.
Some of our transfers to Dominican Republic come with a small fee, depending on the amount you’d like to send and your payment method. We'll let you know about this fee before you confirm your transfer.
You should allow 1-4 working days for your money to arrive in Dominican Republic, though many transfers arrive more quickly. Before you confirm your transfer, you’ll see a more exact estimate of when your money will arrive after we receive your funds.
You can send up to $535,000 USD (or the currency equivalent) to Dominican Republic online. If you’d like to send more than that, you can contact our dedicated team to arrange a larger transfer.
The best way to for you to send money to Dominican Republic will depend on what you’re looking for in a money transfer. The payment method you choose can impact the speed of your transfer, as well as whether you’ll need to pay any extra fees. You can read more about our payment methods here.
Küldjön pénzt közvetlenül a barátai és családtagjai mobilkészülékeire több mint 35 országban a Xe.
A mobiltárcák gyors és biztonságos módját kínálják a pénz küldésének, tárolásának és fogadásának. Amint megkapjuk a fizetést, az átutalás perceken belül elérhető a címzett pénztárcaalkalmazásában.
Az Egyesült Királyság, Európa, Kanada, Új-Zéland és az USA ügyfelei számára a 7.14.0-s verziójú alkalmazás és az online elérhető. Frissítse az alkalmazást a legújabb funkciókhoz.
Pénz küldése mobiltárcára:
Jelentkezzen be Xe-fiókjába online vagy az alkalmazásban.
Kattintson a "Küldés" gombra az alkalmazásban vagy az online "Pénzküldés" gombra.
Válassza ki a "Célországot".
Töltse ki a "Te küldöd" vagy a "Címzett kapja" mezőt.
Válassza ki a fizetési módot. Sürgős átutalásokhoz használjon bankkártyát vagy hitelkártyát.
Válassza a "Mobil pénztárca" szállítási módot.
Adja meg az átutalás okát.
Fizessen az átutalásért.
A pénzt a kedvezményezett mobiltárcájára küldjük, amint megkapja a fizetését.