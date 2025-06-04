Global Payment Solutions for Financial Institutions
Supporting you to forecast your cashflow and take advantage of our Currency Data and API technologyContact Xe
Financial
Conduct
Authority
FCA Authorised
A Euronet
Worldwide
Company
NASDAQ | EEFT
Banks and Financial Institutions
Our Partnership solutions offer Banks and Financial Institutions the opportunity to provide customers with a market leading international payment service - our service, your brand.
Key challenges for Banks and Financial Institutions
In today's competitive market place, the ability to offer your customers added value, via a range of cost effective, high quality services is vital in retaining their business and growing yours.
With Xe's Partnership Solutions, our partners can expand their portfolio of financial services, providing a compelling customer value proposition; competitive exchange rates, bank class security and consistent, customer led innovations:
Retain your brand value
Leverage a trusted international payment specialist
Provided added value for customers
Monetise existing demand
Xe Business Solutions and Services
Integrated Solutions
Our technology integrated into yours. Laverage our currency data, payments or mass payments APIs into your own business systems.
Mass Payments
Enables businesses to process, execute and deliver multiple payments on a global scale from a single gateway or integrated into your own systems via our Mass Payments API
Xe Business Accounts
Are you aware of the full range of foreign exchange solutions available to your business? A Business Account with Xe Money Transfer gives you access to a variety of tools to help you insure your business against the possibility of adverse currency rate movements
Why choose Xe?
Secure
We take the greatest care in ensuring the safety of Xe Money Transfer.
Market experts
We closely monitor the markets, to tailor our services to your business; we can provide an unparalleled level of service. With our support, our clients can make targeted and educated trading decisions.
Trusted Brand
Your company money is safe with XE. Our NASDAQ listed parent, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a multi-billion dollar market capitalisation and an investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poors.
FX tools
Stay one step ahead of the competition with the latest tools and market insights so you can make informed decisions.
HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.