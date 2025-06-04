Protect Your Investments: Spotting and Avoiding Investment Scams

At Xe, we’re committed to helping you make safe and secure money transfers. Investment scams are a growing threat, often disguised as “too-good-to-be-true” opportunities that can deceive even the most careful investors. Here’s what to watch out for, along with some practical tips to protect yourself.



Common investment scams to watch out for

1. Ponzi schemes

These scams promise high returns with little risk, but they use money from new investors to pay returns to earlier ones. Eventually, when new investments stop, the scheme collapses, leaving investors with losses.

2. Pyramid schemes

In these schemes, earnings come from recruiting new investors rather than a real product or service. They often require participants to bring others into the fold, creating a cycle that is unsustainable and bound to collapse.

3. Fake investment platforms

Fraudsters can create realistic-looking websites or apps that appear to be genuine trading or investment platforms. They may even show fake portfolios or returns to build trust before disappearing with investors' money.

4. Recovery scams:

These scams target individuals who have already lost money, offering to “recover” their funds—for an upfront fee. Scammers might pose as government agents, lawyers, or representatives of fraud protection agencies to make their offer seem credible.



Tips to protect yourself

Protecting yourself from scams starts with awareness and caution. Here are a few essential tips:

Thoroughly research before investing: Take time to investigate any investment opportunity, researching the company’s track record, reading reviews, and verifying licenses.

Be skeptical of high returns with low risk: If an investment sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Real investments carry risks; be cautious of anyone promising guaranteed profits.

Verify credentials of platforms and professionals: Ensure any platform or professional you work with is registered with the appropriate financial authorities in your region.

Beware of unsolicited offers and recovery services: Legitimate organizations will never ask for money upfront to help you recover lost funds. Always verify the authenticity of any recovery service.



Additional resources

Staying informed is key to protecting your money. Depending on where you are located, you can find reliable information and support through the following organizations:

United Kingdom (UK)

Action Fraud: National Fraud & Cyber Crime Reporting Centre

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA): Regulates financial firms in the UK

Citizens Advice: Scams Action Service for consumer protection

Europe

United States (US)

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

Consumer Protection New Zealand: Consumer rights and safety

Financial Markets Authority (FMA): Regulates New Zealand's financial markets



Protect what’s yours

Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics. By staying informed and taking steps to verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity, you can avoid falling victim to scams. Remember, if something feels off or seems too good to be true, take a step back and do your research.

If you have any concerns about potential scams or need assistance with safeguarding your transactions, our team is here to help. Visit our Help Centre to reach out, and we’ll be happy to provide guidance and support.





Contact us