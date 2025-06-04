How can I send money to a business?

For individuals and businesses that need a money transfer business that works for them, Xe can help you send your first business money transfer in mere moments.

Every day across the globe, there are tens of thousands of transactions, payments, and money transfers of all kinds that take place in a variety of venues. People may be using funds to pay for goods or services. Businesses may need to transfer funds to employees’ accounts – you name it. As the old adage goes: "money makes the world go round".

There are countless money transfer services and apps to help facilitate virtually all transactional behaviors. But who are these apps and services for, primarily? And are there stipulations or prerequisites for people who wish to transfer money across international borders, for example?

In this article, we will discover a couple of answers to these questions as well as find out how to send money to people overseas, how to send money to small business owners, and virtually any other transaction you could imagine

Many money transfer services charge exorbitant fees to facilitate transfers, and many of these fees may be hidden, so it can be difficult for consumers to know who to trust with their funds. You want to utilize a trusted service that charges minimal processing fees while ensuring that your money makes it to its destination safely and on time.

Money Transfer Services with Xe

Xe offers individuals and businesses the ability to transfer funds to more than 170 countries in 65 unique types of currency. Furthermore, Xe allows transfer recipients the ability to retrieve cash from the bank, store, or another physical retailer location. Not only that, but the app can be viewed in 11 languages – English, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Bokmål, Spanish, and Swedish. These features and many others are why Xe is an ideal solution for entities that may need to transfer money internationally.

Xe’s users can transfer funds by way of a bank debit (ACH), debit, or credit card, as well as a bank or wire transfer (for amounts greater than $3,000). And while Xe may charge nominal fees for transfers or payments under certain amounts, these fees are minimal.

Financial institutions like banks, may still charge fees for cash advances or other services like wire transfers. Banks may also impose certain limitations on how many transactions or transfers can occur during a 24-hour period, so be sure to check transfer availability before waiting until the last moment to process a transfer or multiple transfers.

One of the best features Xe offers in the way of security is its facial recognition technology. In some cases, a transaction may not finalize until a customer provides proof of identity by way of a standard government-issued ID card or passport photo.

Another highly beneficial feature is the ability for transfer recipients to be able to visit more than 500,000 locations around the world to retrieve their cash. These locations are convenient and relatively easy to access – they’re in Walmart stores throughout the United States and in Bancomer bank branches throughout Mexico as well.

It’s also completely free to download and set up the Xe app – which is available from both the iOS App Store and Google Play. Users can also register for an account directly from the Xe website. New users will receive an email with a verification code to activate their account, and Xe will ask a handful of questions to set up the account: your name, address, date of birth, and mobile phone number.

Xe also offers a variety of useful customer support options that support online messaging, live chat (via chatbot), and phone support as well. Xe replies to customer support emails generally within 24 hours, and customer service phone calls are answered 24 hours a day from Monday through Friday.

Sending Money Internationally

Xe’s platform allows users to send money to over 170 countries worldwide – as long as the transfers originate from a list of 22 countries. And while transfers across international borders may take a couple of days to complete, it’s still one of the fastest and most secure methods of transferring money internationally.

Sending money across international borders is simple with Xe – below, you’ll find a brief step-by-step process that walks users through the money transfer process. Simply follow the steps, and your funds can be on their way in mere minutes.

The Transfer Process

Step 1 If you have not already, sign up for a free Xe business account and download and/or install the app on your mobile device or tablet, or simply log in to an existing account if you have already gone through the setup process.

Step 2 Choose the country you wish to transfer funds to and enter the amount you wish to transfer, and Xe will generate a quote based on the amount and intended destination.

Step 3 Provide all the necessary bank details and/or account information to ensure that the transferred money makes it to the intended recipient. Providing erroneous information may result in a delayed or canceled transfer, so it’s crucial to ensure that all the information is correct and accurate.

Step 4 Choose from one of Xe’s possible payment methods; users have the ability to transfer funds by way of money wire, ACH transfer, direct debit, credit cards, debit cards, or bank transfers.

Step 5 View exchange rate information if necessary, as well as any fees, and double-check the details of the transfer. If everything looks okay, you’re almost finished.

Step 6

Once everything looks accurate, you are free to send the money to its intended recipient with the press of a button. You can review the status of the transfer’s progress and receive notifications when the process is completed.

Exchange rates are constantly in flux and may change drastically from one day to the next. Despite all the uncertainty and volatility of the global economy, people still have bills and daily expenses that they need to take care of.

Xe can be especially beneficial for ex-pats or migrant workers who may be working abroad to support families or loved ones back home – wherever home may be. For individuals and organizations that need to be able to count on a reliable money transfer service to ensure their funds make it to their intended destinations securely and on time, Xe is one of the best international money transfer facilitators available today.

Summary

For individuals and businesses that need a money transfer business that works for them, Xe can help you send your first transfer in mere moments. To send a business money transfer, simply open up the app on your mobile device, tablet, or computer and follow the procedures listed above step by step.

If you experience any issues or if you have questions, Xe customer service is easily reachable by phone, chat, or email. Additionally, there’s an online help center with a variety of helpful documents and resources for users to help them troubleshoot any issues they may be experiencing or answer any questions they may have.

The help center is a great resource for users with questions about numerous topics, from sending money to receiving money, tracking transfers, paying for transfers, and canceling or altering transfers, in addition to information about Xe for businesses and other useful currency tools.

Xe’s solutions can provide you or your business with the peace of mind necessary to stay on top of your financial endeavors – sign up today to see how Xe can address your financial needs.

