Send money to Mexico in minutes
Send money home for cash pickup at 40,000+ locations in Mexico.
How to transfer money to Mexico in 3 easy steps
1. Sign up
Create your account online or over the phone. It's quick, free and easy
2. Instant quote
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency
3. Send & Track
Confirm currencies, amounts and recipient - we'll take care of the rest
How much will it cost to send money to Mexico?
Our exchange rates are bank-beating and we don't charge any additional fees to use our service. Our rates are linked to the live foreign exchange markets and will update right up until you confirm the transfer, so you can secure a rate you are comfortable with.
How long will an international payment to Mexico?
The majority of our money transfers are completed on the same day. Occasionally certain factors can affect the transfer completion date. We'll keep you updated by email throughout the process.
What payment methods are available?
You can make wire payments to Mexico on our website or mobile app. Once you've booked your transfer, you can make payment to us by bank transfer or debit/credit card.
Is there any limit on how much money I can send to Mexico?
The amount you can transfer with XE is unlimited. You can transfer up to $500,000 USD online (or currency equivalent). For larger amounts, you can contact our currency experts and they can guide you through the transfer process over the phone.
Recommended by 70,000+ verified customers
The right way to send money to Mexico
Fast & Easy
Send money globally and manage your account 24/7
$115 Billion
Processed last year by our group
Global
139 currencies to over 220 countries and territories
Secure
Enterprise-grade security to keep your money safe
1 Charges may occasionally be applied by a third party bank when transferring the funds to XE Money Transfer or before the funds arrive in the recipient account.
Latest live rates
Find out the latest mid-market exchange rates from the world's trusted currency authority, plus historical data, charts, relevant news and more. To get a real-time money transfer quote, you'll need to create a money transfer account.
Service and funds availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including (without limitation): the service(s) selected, delivery options selected, amount sent, destination country, currency availability, regulatory matters, consumer protection matters, identification requirements, delivery restrictions, agent location hours, differences in time zones and/or any other factors that are outside of our reasonable control.
HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.