Manage My Account

Login issues
You’ll be required to enter two pieces of information when you log in. We ask for the email address you registered your account with and your password. We don’t have a separate username. That’s one less thing to remember!
Forgotten your password?
Not a problem, this is a simple one to fix, just follow these steps:
Head to the sign in page and click the forgot your password link.
Enter the email address you use to log in to your Xe account and we’ll send you a code to verify your identity.
Go to your email inbox and check for an email from us with your code. If it’s not there, try refreshing your inbox or looking in your spam or junk folder.
Return to Xe and enter the code in the box as prompted to activate the password reset function.
Create a new password and you’re all set.
Absolutely. We encourage you to use Touch ID to make your account as secure as possible. Not to mention, it makes it quick and easy to log in and out when using the app!
There’s a few simple steps to follow to activate Touch ID:
Open the app and sign in to your account
Click the Profile icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen
Choose Settings and navigate to Security
Use the slider to turn on Touch ID
We place the highest importance on ensuring the security of your information, which is why we’re using two-factor authentication (2FA). Under two-factor authentication, two forms of ID are required in order to confirm an action. This could be any combination of two out of the three categories below:
• Something you know (e.g. log in details)
• Something you have (e.g. phone)
• Something you are (e.g. fingerprint)
This means, for example, you could access your account using your login details and confirmation of a code sent through to your phone. This tells us that it really is you trying to complete a certain action.
What does 2FA mean for me and my transfers with Xe?
We will ask customers in the UK and Europe to verify a code at login, which we will send in a message to your phone. It’s easy to do, and the instructions will be clear on the website for you. This means that we can confirm it is you, increasing the security of your account.
Please check that the phone number on your account is correct to ensure we send the code to the right number.
Don’t worry – if you forget your password or change your phone number then you will still be able to access your account, simply follow the instructions we provide.
We use 2-factor authentication to keep you and your money as safe as possible. Your phone number is a key form of identification in this process and there may be a time when you wish to change the number you use for this. It’s easy to make this change in the app or on our website and can be done in a matter of minutes.
In the app
In the app, click the Profile icon and then select View Profile to access your details. You’ll see an option for Your mobile number and clicking the pencil icon will present you with the option to update your phone number. Please select the appropriate country code and then add your number before hitting save to finish.
What about on the website?
If you’re using our website, you’ll find the option to change your contact details by heading to My Account and then the Contact Details page. You can make your changes there by clicking Edit phone. You can provide a landline or mobile number and choose which one is your primary point of contact. Hit save to make the change.
Losing your phone can be a real pain. You might be worried you’ve lost access to your Xe account as you use your mobile number as part of the 2FA login process. Don’t worry. We’ve planned for situations like this and provide alternative methods for accessing your account.
In the app
We’ll be able to detect if you’ve lost your old phone and are using a new one to access the app. You’ll always be required to enter your email address and password when you first log in on a new device – this is the first factor of the process. We’ll then send a code to your email address, which acts as the second factor, and you’ll need to successfully enter that code to gain access to your account. This new device will be trusted moving forward.
What about on the website?
If you’re using our website, follow your normal route to the login screen. Enter your email address and password but when you get to the security check you’ll notice an option to change your phone number. You’ll be presented with a new screen where you’ll be prompted to tell us your new phone number and required to input a verification code we send to your registered email address. Successfully enter that code and you’ll gain access to your account.
Want to use your landline number?
No problem! If you've lost your mobile but have access to a landline then we can use this number for your 2FA. Follow the instructions above to navigate through the login process and choose the change your phone number option. At this stage, instead of entering your mobile number, simply add your landline details and we'll send your verification code there.
Changing your details
Update your email address quickly and easily in the app.
Click the Profile icon and then select View Profile to access your details.
You’ll see an option to Change Email. Click the pencil icon to begin editing.
Enter your new email and hit save.
We’ll send a verification code to your chosen email address
Log back in using your new details to complete the process.
What about on the website?
We don’t offer the ability to reset your password on the website at this moment. Please download our app instead. If you require further assistance with this, contact us.
Change your password and easily in the app. Click the Profile icon and then select View Profile to access your details. You’ll see an option for Password and clicking the pencil icon will present you with the password change screen. Enter your current password first and then choose your new password, following the requirements, before hitting to save to complete the process.
What about on the website?
You can also change your password online on the Xe website. Under the My Account tab you’ll find our Login Details section. Head to the Login Details page and select the option to edit your password. You’ll be asked to provide your current password and then enter your new one, which must meet the requirements set out for security reasons. Hit update password to complete the process.
You can update your phone number easily in the app or on the Xe website. In the app, click the Profile icon and then select View Profile to access your details. You’ll see an option for Your mobile number and clicking the pencil icon will present you with the option to update your phone number. Please select the appropriate country code and then add your number before hitting save to finish.
What about on the website?
If you’re using our website, you’ll find the option to change your contact details by heading to My Account and then the Contact Details page. You can make your changes there by clicking Edit phone. You can provide a landline or mobile number and choose which one is your primary point of contact. Hit save to make the change.
You can update your address easily in the app or on the Xe website. In the app, click the Profile icon and then select View Profile to access your details. You’ll see an option for Your address and clicking the pencil icon will present you with the option to update your details. Select your country of residence at the top and then use the box underneath to look up your address, or you have the option to manually fill in the fields. Click save when you’re done.
What about on the website?
If you’re using our website, you’ll find the option to change your address by heading to My Account and then the Contact Details page. You can make your changes there by clicking Edit address. Hit save to make the change once you’re finished. You may be asked to provide a proof of address, depending on the location of your new residence.
My recipients
You can add a new recipient online or in the app. Sign in to your account on the Xe website and you can either click the Recipients tab in the top toolbar or select View from the Recipients section on your money transfer home page. You’ll be asked to enter the currency your recipient uses and the location of their bank, as well as confirming whether you’re sending money to your own account. Fill in all of their banking and personal details and hit Save Recipient. You’ll receive an email to confirm the recipient has been added.
What about in the app?
You’ll find the Recipients section in the app by selecting ‘More’ from the bottom toolbar. Click Add Recipient and select whether you’re sending money to yourself, someone else or a business. Fill in your recipient details, taking care to spell names correctly and enter accurate information to ensure there are no delays with your money transfer. Please avoid using symbols and accents when setting up your recipient details.
You can edit your recipients online or in the app. Sign in to your account on the Xe website and you can either click the Recipients tab in the top toolbar or select View from the Recipients section on your money transfer home page. You’ll then be presented with a list of your current recipients. Choose the person or business you want to make changes to and click edit to begin amending their details. Take care to spell names correctly and enter accurate information to ensure there are no delays with your money transfer. Hit save when you’re finished.
What about in the app?
In the app, go to the Recipients section by selecting ‘More’ from the bottom toolbar. You’ll then be presented with a list of your current recipients. Choose the person or business you want to make changes to and click edit to begin amending their details. Take care to spell names correctly and enter accurate information to ensure there are no delays with your money transfer. Hit save when you’re finished.
Yes, you can delete any of your existing recipients in the app or online via the Recipients section. Sign in to your account on the Xe website and you can either click the Recipients tab in the top toolbar or select View from the Recipients section on your money transfer home page. You’ll then be presented with a list of your current recipients. Choose the person or business you want to remove and select Delete Recipient. You’ll be asked to confirm you want to delete that entry before completing the process.
What about in the app?
In the app, go to the Recipients section by selecting ‘More’ from the bottom toolbar. You’ll then be presented with a list of your current recipients. Choose the person or business you want to remove and open their details. Press edit and then scroll down to the foot of the page to find the delete button. You’ll be asked to confirm you want to delete that entry before completing the process.
You can give any of your recipients a nickname when creating or editing them.
This is an optional feature and not mandatory when sending money with Xe. Nicknames are useful for highlighting accounts or the reasons for making transfers to someone or a business.
Notifications
We can provide you with push notifications on your money transfer, changes that have been made to your profile and rate alerts.
These updates can tell you when the best time to send money is, how your transfers are progressing and can warn you of any unexpected changes to your profile.
All these messages will also be sent to your email as standard. We also offer our marketing and offer announcements via push notifications to help you get the most out of Xe. These can all be turned on or off at any time.
Never miss a thing by turning on push notifications on your mobile device. In the app, go to profile and then settings. Press notifications and you’ll see a list of options to choose from. Move the slider on or off depending on your preferences.
We offer push notifications on your money transfer, changes that have been made to your profile, rate alerts and marketing announcements as well as offers. Make your selection and you’ll be asked to confirm you want to receive notifications to complete the process. Remember, you can always change your mind and turn off any notifications later on, or turn on any additional ones you need.
You can easily manage your email marketing preferences in the app or online.
In the app, go to profile and then settings. Press notifications and you’ll see a list of options to choose from, including email. Move the slider to turn emails on or off.
On the website, once you’re logged in, choose communications options from the My Account tab in the toolbar. Simply check the box if you’d like to receive emails from us about our products, services and special offers.
Rate Alerts are available on our app and website. Rate Alerts can tell you when the market’s in your favour to help you transfer between two of your chosen currencies at your ideal rate.
We offer push notifications on our app in addition to email notifications, which are the standard way of receiving alerts on the web. In the app, head to profile, followed by settings, and finally notifications to manage your preferences.
My documents
You can review your previous transactions as well as check on the progress of your money transfers online or in the app.
If you’re logged in on the website, go to the transactions page by clicking the link in the top toolbar.
If you’re using the app, simply click the Track button at the bottom of the screen. You’ll see money transfers that have been completed, are currently in progress or items that require your attention to get your money moving.
Refer a Friend
You can take part in our refer a friend scheme if you live in the US, UK, Australia or Canada. Click here and follow the onscreen instructions to get started.
After you've joined and have access to your very own personalised share link, you can share to your contacts via Email, SMS, Whatsapp or any other messaging service you use.
When your friend registers via your personalised referral link and transfers over £1,000 (or currency equivalent) you'll both get your vouchers.
It's important that your friend registers via your link otherwise we'll have no way of knowing that your friend has been referred by you.
We also recommend sharing the link on your social channels or community pages to reach as many relevant friends as possible.
Our refer a friend programme is available in UK, US, Canada and Australia.
For UK based referrals, the reward is a £25 Amazon.co.uk voucher for both referrer and friend
For US based referrals, the reward is a $25 Amazon.com voucher for both referrer and friend.
For Canada based referrals, the reward is a $25 Amazon.ca voucher for both referrer and friend
For Australian based referrals, the reward is a 25AUD Virtual Mastercard voucher for both referrer and friend
We currently only support vouchers for the above currencies.
Our referral programme is open to all UK, US, Australia and Canada residents. If you know someone who sends money abroad, you can grab your personalised link and start sharing right away. It's a great way to earn some extra cash simply by helping a friend out!
You should receive your reward straight to your email inbox.
Please allow up to 10 working days from when the person you've referred has had their payment sent.
If that time has passed and you haven't received your reward (please also check in your spam/junk folder) then please email us and a member of our team will investigate for you.
You can access the full terms and conditions for your region below.
US-based Refer a Friend participants can click here
Canada-based Refer a Friend participants can click here
Australia and New Zealand-based Refer a Friend participants can click here
Account closures
We’re sorry to hear you wish to close your Xe account.
It costs nothing to keep your account open, even if you don’t use it, so there’s no real benefit to closing your account with us.
If you still wish to cancel, you’ll need to contact us and we can arrange this for you. Account closures can’t be done online or in the app.
We occasionally close accounts in line with our legal obligations and regulations.
If your account has been closed and you didn’t request this action, the decision was taken by the business and, unfortunately, we’re not able to provide any further information about the reason for the closure.
Please note that while the account is closed, in accordance with our anti-money laundering and data protection obligations, we’re required to retain your information for the next 7 years from the date of your last transaction.
Please be assured that your details will be securely stored and will not be used going forward.