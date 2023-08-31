Refer friends and earn $25+

MEET OUR NEW REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
Get a $25 gift card for you and a friend when they make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling $1000 or more. Exclusively on the Xe app.
Share your referral code via text, email, or social
They make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling $1,000 or more
You each get a $25 gift card of your choice. Repeat for more—there's no limit!
It's simple. When your friend registers via your personalized referral code and they make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling over $1,000CAD (or currency equivalent) you'll both get a $25 gift card. It's important that your friend registers via your code otherwise we'll have no way of knowing that your friend has been referred by you.
Our referral programme is open to everyone. If you know someone who sends money abroad, you can grab your personalised code and start sharing right away. It's a great way to earn some extra cash simply by helping a friend out!
It can take up to 10 working days from when the person you've referred has had their payment sent. If you haven't received your gift card by this time, please email referafriend@xe.com and someone will look into it further for you.
After you've joined our refer a friend programme and have access to your very own personalised referral code, you can share it with your contacts via Email, SMS, Whatsapp, or any other messaging service you use. We also recommend sharing the code on your social channels or community pages to reach as many relevant friends as possible. Please note that you'll need third-party cookies enabled in order to participate.
You can access the full Terms and Conditions for our Canada-based Refer a Friend program by clicking here.
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe, a money services business (MSB) registered with The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Canadian financial intelligence unit having regulatory oversight over Xe. Our FINTRAC registration number is M16372531. HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe is a federally registered incorporated entity, corporation number 950254-8, with our registered office at 56 Temperance Street, Level 8, Toronto, ON M5H 3V5.