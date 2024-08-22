Grow your global portfolio

Spend less, invest the rest

Whether you're investing in foreign stocks, real estate, or an intriguing startup, Xe helps you grow your wealth with competitive rates and low fees, ensuring more of your money goes into your investments.

Send now
Spend less, invest the rest

Experience the Xe advantage

Maximize your return

Partner with Xe for your international investments needs. Competitive exchange rates and low fees help ensure you keep more money in your pocket.

What you see is what you get

Say goodbye to surprise fees. With Xe, view and compare live exchange rates so you always know how much you’re saving, sending, or receiving.

Fast transfers, always

Send large money transfers the easy way. Our streamlined system and intuitive app ensure quick, efficient transfers, regardless of the amount.

Trusted & secure for 30+ years

Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services for information and to process thousands of global transactions everyday.

Track every step of the way

With Xe’s transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime right from your account.

Set it and forget it

Looking to create recurring payments for things like taxes, bills, investments, or mortgages? Xe makes setting up recurring payments easy for you.

Send with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Get started

We’re here to help

If you have questions about transferring large sums to grow your investment portfolio, reach out to our Transfer Experts today!

Call us: https://help.xe.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360019861137-Sending-large-amounts#:~:text=Our team is here to help you between Monday and Friday. If your regional team isn't available, your call may be transferred to a member of our global team.
We’re here to help

Timing is everything

Xe's interactive currency charts are a powerful tool for analyzing historical trends helping you to make more informed investing decisions.

Learn more
Timing is everything

Looking to...

Own a property abroad?

Own a property abroad?

Whether you're buying the perfect vacation home or investment property abroad, you can benefit from Xe's competitive rates and low fees. Our expert support ensures that transferring large sums for international real estate investments is a breeze.

Go global with your portfolio?

Go global with your portfolio?

Diversify your stock portfolio across borders with Xe. Our real-time currency data and seamless transfer process help you seize opportunities in foreign markets, making international stock investments effortless.

Do business without borders?

Do business without borders?

Expand your company's reach with international investments using Xe. Our dedicated corporate services and bulk transfer options simplify managing global financial moves, allowing you to focus on growing your business.

How to transfer money abroad with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.

Créez un compte

Cette opération ne prend que quelques minutes. Nous avons seulement besoin de votre adresse e-mail et de quelques informations supplémentaires.

Fast. Fair. Transparent.

Xe believes in total transparency. We use real-time, mid-market rates to provide you with the best information and transfer rates we can. With us, you'll always know the true cost of your transfer, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

Register and send money
Fast. Fair. Transparent.

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

'Excellent'
Based on 50,000 reviews

More ways Xe can help you

Xe specializes in large money transfers and can support you when you are purchasing international properties, investing abroad, transferring an inheritance, relocating overseas, managing mortgages & rents, and sending money for family support. No matter your transfer need, Xe has you covered.

More ways Xe can help you

Large money transfer FAQ

How to transfer large amounts of money with Xe?
What is the best way to transfer large amounts of money internationally?
How long does a large money transfer take?
What information do I need to transfer large sums of money?
What is the sending limit at Xe?
What kind of security does Xe provide for my funds?
What kind of support does Xe offer for large money transfers?