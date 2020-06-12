How to send money to Colombia from the USA: our comprehensive guide

Need to send money to Colombia? We've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about our fastest, most inexpensive way to send money to Colombia.

Xe Consumer North America 15 décembre 2020 — 6 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

Have you ever used a money transfer service that was super slow? You were probably worried sick and made endless calls to find out when the transaction would be completed. And when the recipient finally got the money, you probably decided never to use the service again.

You’re probably thinking, “That would never be me. I can use my bank to send money to Colombia. It’s easy and fast.”

Yes, sending money to Colombia through your bank is easy, but it is also expensive.

Banks charge huge sums for currency conversion and may also charge a fee for the transfer. In addition, the transfer may be handled by more than one bank. If several banks are involved, you’ll have to pay more. Some banks do not have a direct relationship with each other and charge high handling fees for money transfers.

So, is there an affordable way of sending money to Colombia?

Yes, Xe.

Intrigued? Let’s go through the process of sending money to Colombia, and see why Xe is the best choice for fast, cheap and easy money transfers.

How can I send money to Colombia?

Use Xe

Xe (that’s us!) is an online money transfer service that allows you to send money more cheaply than a bank or PayPal. The biggest benefit of using your Xe account to send money to Colombia is that you won't be charged outrageous exchange rates or hidden international transaction fees. Check the rates anytime with our Currency Converter.

Here’s a step-by-step process for sending money to Colombia using Xe.

Log insign up Choose the currency from the drop-down menu then enter the amount. Click on “New Transfer.” Enter the recipient’s details: their name, address, country, and banking details. Select the payment method you’d like (ACH payment, card payment, or transfer) to use to provide the money for the transfer, and enter your payment details. Confirm if all the details are correct then pay for the transfer.

What makes Xe different from other money transfer services? It’s super fast, safe, and more affordable. In fact, we have the cheapest transfers to Colombia, and can get your money there in just a few minutes.

We focus on making money transfers more affordable and charge low, transparent fees. More than 1 million people have used Xe to send money to over 130 countries.

Or you could make a bank transfer

A bank transfer is done electronically across a network of banks. You pay for the transaction at the bank and give the recipient's name, bank account number, and the transaction amount.

However, it’s worth noting that bank transfers are costly, so it’s important to shop around if you want to get the best deal. Also, banks operate differently when it comes to wire transfers. Some will need you to visit a branch to set up the transfer while others will allow you to set it up online. Find out what your bank allows.

To make an international bank transfer online, follow these steps:

Open the bank’s website and find the wire transfer section. Check your online transfer limit. In most cases, it’s $5,000 USD. Enter the recipient’s bank details: their name, address, account number (or IBAN number), and the recipient bank’s BIC/SWIFT code. Enter the amount and select the currency. Pay the transfer processing fee. This usually ranges between $40-$50 USD. The receiving bank may also charge a fee.

What about PayPal?

PayPal allows you to send money to more than 200 countries in 25 currencies. It also gives you the option to reload a cell phone for someone abroad. However, the online payment platform charges high fees for international money transfers.

PayPal offers 2 payment methods for international money transfers--each with its own fee structure. If you’re sending money to someone with a PayPal account, PayPal will charge you 5% of the transaction amount. This is if you fund the money transfer with your PayPal balance. You’ll pay a minimum fee of $0.99 USD and a maximum fee of $4.99 USD.

If you pay for the transfer by credit or debit card, you’ll be charged 5% of the transaction amount, 2.90%, and a fixed fee. The fee ranges between $0.99 USD and $4.99 USD.

If you’re sending money in US dollars and would like the recipient to get it in pesos, PayPal is not the best option because it charges high currency conversion fees. You'll pay 4.00% of the amount. However, the exact fee will be disclosed to you during the transaction.

Here’s how to send money to Colombia with PayPal:

Log into your PayPal account. Click on the "Send and Request" tab then choose "More." Click on "Send Money Abroad” then "Send Money". From the drop-down menu, pick Colombia then click "Next." PayPal will give you a list of options to deliver the money in Colombia. Pick one. If you’re sending money to someone without a PayPal account, you'll have to use Xoom, a PayPal service. To complete your transfer, follow the on-screen prompts. If the recipient has a PayPal account, enter the transaction amount and currency. You'll see how much they will get after PayPal converts the currency and deducts its fees. If the amount is okay with you, click "Next." Enter the recipient's email address or phone number, then click "Next." If the person isn't in your contact book, add their name, country of residence, and a note. Double-check the transfer details then click "Continue". To complete the transfer, click "Send Payment Now."

Whew, that’s a lot of steps, isn’t it? Now scroll back up and see how many steps it took with Xe.

If you’re trying to save money (and with these hard economic times, who isn’t?), PayPal is not the best option. International transfers in foreign currencies are cheaper with Xe. Our currency conversion fees are tiny compared to PayPal's.

How much money can I send to Colombia with Xe?

If you're making the money transfer on Xe.com, you can send up to $500,000 USD (or the equivalent in another currency). For transfers above $500,000 USD, get in touch with our currency experts and they will guide you through the entire process over the phone.

You can send money internationally via our website or mobile app. And you can pay for the transfer through a bank transfer, a debit/credit card, or ACH.

Why use Xe to send money to Colombia?

It’s super fast, affordable, and safe. Your money will arrive in 5 minutes!

Thanks to technological advancements, sending money to friends, family, or a business has become pretty easy. There are numerous apps and online services, and some specialize in sending money internationally--like Xe.

However, not all money transfer services are affordable. Banks charge high fees for wire transfers and the money may get to the recipient after several days. With money transfers, time is of the essence. A family member may be waiting for the money to deal with an emergency or your business partner may be waiting to buy more stock.

Sometimes, you can’t plan for a money transfer in advance or wait for a better exchange rate to come along. You have to send money immediately. The last thing you want is a slow process.

With Xe, you can send money to Colombia super fast. We provide a convenient, safe, affordable, and speedy money transfer service.

Log in or sign up and get started today.