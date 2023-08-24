Send money internationally with Xe

💸 Bank-beating exchange rates
🎖️ Trusted by millions of users globally
⚡ Domestic transfers within the US not available
Our rates are ultra-competitive with no surprise fees so you can maximise your savings.
Advanced data encryption and regulation through financial institutions worldwide.
Team of experienced currency experts available via live chat, phone or email.
➡️ Regulated by relevant authorities worldwide
➡️ 280M people rely on our secure services every year
➡️ Data protected by 2FA and biometric verification
➡️ Live updates on your transfer every step of the way
➡️ Support via chat, phone, and email in multiple languages
➡️ Dedicated account managers for larger transfers
➡️ Bank-beating rates to maximize savings
➡️ Up-front rates and fees for total transparency
➡️ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.
Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.
Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.