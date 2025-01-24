Enhance your website’s content with live exchanges rates your visitors can rely on. Whether you have an eCommerce store, travel blog, or finance site, our FX widget integrates seamlessly and keeps your users informed.
Embed the FX widget in just three simple steps. Just select the converter layout, generate the embed code, and integrate it into your website. Once it's live, users will be able to interact with the widget.
Select a layout
Our FX widget comes in a vertical or horizontal layout. The vertical option is ideal for small spaces, while horizontal works well in larger areas.
Generate embed code
Set the converter settings to match your requirements. Once you select your layout, default amount, and currencies, generate the embed code.
Embed into site
Copy the embed code and paste it directly into your content management system's HTML viewer. Save your changes and the FX widget will be live!
An affiliate link is how you get paid per each successful conversion you drive for Xe. Here’s how to get yours. Sign up for Xe’s affiliate partner program, get access to your dashboard, then copy and paste your link into the widget affiliate field before generating the code. It’s that simple.
The FX widget comes in a horizontal or vertical layout to fit seamlessly with your website. Whether you need a compact or larger design, we have the right option for you. Add our FX widget in the format of your choice.
Our widget displays the mid-market rate to show users how much their currency is worth at any given moment. Its free, easy to use, and adds value to your financial content.
Real-time rates
Display live currency exchange rates to help users make informed decisions about the right time to send money.
Easy integration
Embedding the FX widget is easy. Simply copy and paste the code to your website's CMS HTML viewer.
130+ currencies
With real-time currency exchange rates for over 130+ currencies, you can cater to a diverse audience.
Flexible styles
Our FX widget can be formatted to be vertical or horizontal. Choose the layout that meets your website’s needs.
Globally trusted
With 30+ years of foreign exchange experience, you can trust us to deliver accurate exchange rates.
User-friendly
You don’t need to know how to code. Our FX widget is built for everyone, making it easy to use and integrate.
Anyone can benefit from using our FX widget. Whether you run an eCommerce marketplace or a finance website, the FX widget engages and adds value to your users.
Finance websites
Keep your visitors informed with live currency exchange rates in 130+ currencies. The FX widget shows the current mid-market rate to give insight on the best time to make a global money transfer.
Travel blogs
Make travel planning a breeze by displaying real-time exchange rates on your website. Travelers can budget their trips, compare costs in different currencies, and plan international expenses.
E-commerce marketplaces
Embed the FX widget to improve your users' shopping experience by showing live currency conversions on your site. This helps international customers understand prices in their local currency.
Global marketplaces
Simplify international transactions with our FX widget. Buyers can see accurate, real-time pricing in their preferred currency, while sellers can make sure they receive the correct payments.
Give your visitors instant access to the accurate real-time currency data they need. Generate the embed code today in just a few clicks.
FX widget FAQ
Xe provides the mid-market rate to show you how much your currency is worth. We're known as the world's most trusted source for currency data, so you can count on us to show you accurate rates everytime.