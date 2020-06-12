We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Uruguay

Sending money to Uruguay is now faster and more cost-effective than ever before.

At Xe, we’re always striving to improve so we can give our customers the best money transfer experience possible. And we’re pleased to say that if you’re planning on sending money to Uruguay, we’ve made some great new improvements to your experience.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer , to improve our money transfers. Now, we can send our money transfers to Uruguay through Ria’s channels.

This means that from now on, your money transfers to Uruguay will be:

Much faster than before At new, competitive exchange rates

What’s new about our money transfers to Uruguay?

Before introducing these new improvements, you could expect the following experience when sending money to Uruguay:

Your money would typically reach Uruguay within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Uruguay, this is what you’ll experience:

Your money will arrive more quickly . No need to wait several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Uruguay within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Uruguay

More good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up . It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.