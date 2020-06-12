We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Bosnia and Herzegovina

What kind of improvements? We're talking about faster money transfers and competitive exchange rates.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer in order to better our money transfers. We can now send our money transfers to Bosnia and Herzegovina through Ria’s network and channels. This isn’t just good news for us—it also means major improvements to your money transfer experience.

From now on, when you send money to Bosnia and Herzegovina, you’ll experience:

Much faster transfers New exchange rates

How are these money transfers different from before?

If you haven’t sent money with Xe in the past or it’s been a while and you need a reminder, let’s start off by taking a look at what our money transfers to Bosnia and Herzegovina used to be like (before we introduced these recent changes):

Your money would typically reach Bosnia and Herzegovina within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Bosnia and Herzegovina, you can rely on experiencing the following:

Your money will arrive much sooner . No need to wait several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Bosnia and Herzegovina within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

Can I send a new money transfer to Bosnia and Herzegovina right now?

You can! And good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll still be quick and easy on your end.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up . It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.