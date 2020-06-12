Send Money to the Philippines for Your Chance to Win the Xe Giveaway

Want to win up to $2500 AUD? All you need to do is make a money transfer to the Philippines by the end of September.

Need to send money to the Philippines? We’ve got good news for you. From now until the end of September, your money transfers from Australia to the Philippines will qualify you for entry to the Xe Giveaway.

What is the Xe Giveaway, and why should you enter? We can think of about 2500 reasons why.

What is the Xe Giveaway?

To celebrate our new and improved money transfers to the Philippines , we are offering you a chance to win a monetary prize if you make a transfer before the end of the month.

From today until the end of September, if you make a money transfer of at least $250 AUD from Australia to the Philippines, you’ll be automatically entered into a random prize drawing.

The prize? The chosen winner will receive the Australian dollar equivalent of ₱50,000, up to $2500 AUD.

Now that we’ve caught your eye, you’re probably wondering how to enter. We’ve got more good news for you: entering is not difficult, not time-consuming, and not going to require anything out of the ordinary. In fact, you probably already know what to do.

How do I enter the Xe Giveaway?

The window for competition-eligible money transfers will officially open on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 9:00 am AEDT.

Have you sent money with Xe before? Then you already know exactly what you have to do to enter.

Need a reminder on how to send money with Xe? Here’s a quick refresher . In order for your transfer to count as an entry, there are just a few extra things you’ll need to keep in mind:

Send an Xe money transfer from Australia to the Philippines in August or September. Make sure your transfer is completed and settled on September 30, 2020, by 11:59 pm AEDT. Send at least $250 AUD per transfer. There’s no limit to how often you can enter—every qualifying money transfer will count as an entry (and increase your chances of winning).

Ready to enter?