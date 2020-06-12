Introducing Our New (and Improved) Money Transfers to The Gambia

How do faster money transfers and competitive exchange rates sound to you?

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer , and we can now send our money transfers to The Gambia through Ria’s channels.

What does this mean for you? Several major improvements to your money transfer experience.

From now on, when you send money to The Gambia, you’ll experience:

Much faster transfers New exchange rates

What’s new about sending money transfers to The Gambia?

Before we discuss our recent improvements in more detail, let’s start by taking a quick look at what our money transfers to The Gambia used to be like.

Your money would typically reach The Gambia within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to The Gambia, you can rely on the following:

Your money will arrive much sooner . No need to wait several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach The Gambia within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send a (new!) money transfer to The Gambia

Is there anything different you need to do? Not at all. We haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up . It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.