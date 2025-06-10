What is an ABA Number and Where to Find It

10 juin 2025 — 6 min read
An ABA number (also known as a routing number) identifies U.S. banks and credit unions for domestic transfers.
You can find it on checks, bank statements, or through your bank’s online banking portal.
If you’ve ever tried to send money domestically in the U.S., you’ve likely come across the term “ABA number.” It’s a small string of digits—but it plays a big role in ensuring your payment goes to the right place. Misunderstanding or misusing your ABA number can lead to delayed payments, lost funds, and unnecessary stress.
In this blog, we’ll explain what an ABA number is, how it's used, and where to find it. Plus, we’ll show you how Xe can help simplify transfers when you’re sending money across borders.
The ABA number stands for "American Bankers Association" number—a unique 9-digit code that identifies financial institutions in the United States¹. You might also hear it called a "routing number," especially for ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers.
Established by the American Bankers Association in 1910, this system was created to streamline the processing of checks and wire transfers¹. Today, it remains essential for domestic banking transactions, ensuring your funds are correctly routed to the recipient's bank.
An ABA number is required for various financial transactions within the United States:
Direct deposit of paychecks: Your employer needs your ABA number to deposit your salary directly into your account
Automatic bill payments: Utilities, credit cards, and other recurring payments require your ABA number for direct bank transfers
Domestic wire transfers: When you need to quickly transfer money to another person or business within the U.S.
ACH transfers: Common for recurring payments like mortgage, rent, or loan payments
Important note: ABA numbers are only used for domestic U.S. transfers. International transactions require different codes such as SWIFT/BIC or IBAN.
Need to locate your ABA number for an upcoming transfer? There are several reliable places to find this important 9-digit code, depending on what banking resources you have available:
The easiest place to find your ABA number is on a personal or business check:
Look at the bottom left-hand corner of the check
The ABA number is the first set of 9 digits
This is followed by your account number and check number
Most banks make it easy to find your ABA number digitally:
Log into your online banking account or mobile banking app
Navigate to account details or transfer settings
Your routing number will typically be displayed next to your account number
Many banks list your ABA number on your monthly statement, whether printed or digital. Look for "routing number" or "ABA number" in the account information section.
If you can't locate your ABA number through other methods:
Call your bank's customer service line
Visit your bank's official website for accurate routing numbers
Visit a branch location for in-person assistance
Always double-check with your bank before sending money, especially for wire transfers. Some banks have separate ABA numbers for wire transfers versus ACH transfers.
Understanding different banking codes helps you choose the right one for your transfer. Here’s a brief comparison of three of the most common codes.
Code Type
Used For
Region
Format
Purpose
ABA (Routing)
Domestic ACH/wire transfers
USA
9 digits
Identifies U.S. banks
SWIFT/BIC
International transfers
Global
8–11 characters
Identifies banks worldwide
IBAN
International transfers
Europe and others
Varies by country
Identifies specific bank accounts
Using an incorrect ABA number can cause several problems:
Delayed transfers: Funds may take longer to process while the bank verifies the information
Failed transfers: The bank might reject the transfer, returning funds to you minus potential fees
Lost funds: Money could go to the wrong account, creating a challenging recovery process
Additional fees: Banks often charge investigation and correction fees for errors
If you realize you've made a mistake, contact your bank immediately to initiate corrective actions. Always review transfer details carefully before confirming.
Follow these best practices to avoid problems with your transfers:
Verify the ABA number directly with the recipient's bank rather than relying on memory or old information
Use the correct ABA number for your specific transfer type (some banks have different numbers for ACH vs. wire transfers)
Avoid third-party sources for routing numbers—always get them from official bank sources
Double-check saved information, especially if the recipient has recently changed banks or account details
Still have questions about ABA numbers? Here are answers to some of the most common questions we hear about routing numbers and how they work:
They are exactly the same thing. "ABA number" is the official term, while "routing number" is commonly used in everyday banking.
Yes, every financial institution in the United States has at least one ABA number to facilitate domestic transactions.
Not necessarily. Banks may have different ABA numbers based on geographic regions or transfer methods (ACH vs. wire). Always confirm with your bank directly.
No. International transfers require SWIFT/BIC codes or IBAN numbers. ABA numbers are strictly for domestic transactions within the U.S.
ACH transfers are typically slower and more cost-effective, making them ideal for regular or recurring payments. Wire transfers are faster but usually come with higher fees.
Understanding your ABA number is essential for domestic payments—but international transfers require different codes, additional steps, and often higher fees.
The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only.
