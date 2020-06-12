How to send money to the United Kingdom online from around the world

Looking for a quick, cost-effective and secure way to send money to the United Kingdom? Here's how you can send money to the UK with Xe.

You may have kids studying in the UK, or employees working for your business overseas, or your family may be staying in that country. In any of these cases, you may need to send money to the United Kingdom (and we both know that’s easier said than done).

For one, where should you go? Where can you rely on getting a cost-effective money transfer? Where should you go if you want a great rate, or want your money to quickly reach the UK? If you don’t know what to look for, you’ve got yourself into a perfect nightmare.

That’s exactly why we’ve compiled a list of options below for you to transfer money to the UK without getting stressed out. Take a look!

How can I send money to someone in the UK?

There are many options for international money transfers to the UK. You

may be familiar with some of the following:

Personal checks

Money orders

Wire transfers

Bank transfers

Online money transfers

While they’ll all get your money to the UK, these methods drastically differ in how much they’ll cost you, how quickly they’ll reach the UK, and how convenient they are for you. (Do you really want to leave the house, go to the bank, and wait in line just to fill out endless paperwork?)

Interested in getting the best possible money transfer experience? Here’s what it’s like when you send with Xe.

How to send money to the United Kingdom with Xe

An online money transfer service provider, Xe allows you to send money quickly and safely to the UK, and will give you a fair price to boot.

In order to send money to the United Kingdom from overseas using Xe, here’s what to do:

Sign up for a free account. Don’t worry, it takes just a few minutes. Select your currencies, enter the amount and check the send rate. Submit the recipient’s full name, address, bank name, bank account number, and SWIFT/BIC code. Select how you’d like to pay (you can pay by direct debit, bank transfer, or card) and enter your payment information. Confirm that the amount, currencies, and information are all correct. Confirm your transfer. You’re done!

Send Money Transfer

How long does it take to send money to the United Kingdom?

Our money transfers typically complete within 1-4 business days, though many of them arrive within 24 hours. We’ll communicate with you every step of the way, so you’ll never have doubts about where your money is.

How much does the money transfer cost?

Well…that depends on the rate. Our exchange rates are competitive, and we also offer tools such as Rate Alerts, market orders and forward contracts if you’re interested in securing your ideal rate.

How much money I can send to the United Kingdom?

To be honest, the sky’s the limit. At Xe, you can transfer up to $500,000 USD (or your currency equivalent) online, but if you want to send a greater amount than that, you can reach out to our currency experts for helps setting up a larger transfer. There is no transfer minimum.

Why choose Xe to send money to the UK?

We promise, we’re not biased. Here’s why:

It’s cost-effective . Our exchange rates are competitive.

It’s fast. We make sure the recipient gets your payment on time, unless hampered by certain factors beyond our control.

It’s safe. We have almost 30 years in the currency business, and we adhere to strict regulatory standards in each country where we do business.

It’s simple. You can make overseas payments to someone in the UK in just a few clicks!

It’s trustworthy. More than 44,000 verified customers have rated us ‘Excellent’ (a 4.6 out of 5… wow!) on Trustpilot.

It’s easily accessible. The Xe mobile app is free to download on both iOS and Android. With this app, you’ve got live rates, currency charts, UK money transfer tracking, notification-setting, and a lot more at your fingertips!

Sending money to the United Kingdom doesn’t need to be expensive or tough. Get started with Xe today and log in for smooth and hassle-free money transfers to the UK!

Get Started