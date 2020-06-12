Connexion
Inscription
  1. Home
  2. Blog
  3. Currency News
  4. APAC Morning Update - 6 Nov 2020
The White House in Washington DC, USA

APAC Morning Update - 6 Nov 2020

The AUD/USD opens at 0.7277 and the NZD/USD opens at 0.6768.

profile picture
Xe Corporate APAC

6 novembre 2020 2 min read

The election is still technically up in the air, but it is looking increasingly likely that Biden has won/will win. This has led to an increasingly risk on move, with the AUD looking strong and the Kiwi about to test the big 0.6800 level. Trump has stated that he will challenge all recent Biden claimed states for voter fraud. You get the feeling he is not going to go quietly…

We have a big range of data out of the States tonight, unemployment rate and employment change. Usually we would argue this would take a big back seat to the ongoing election saga, but tonight we're not so sure. Stocks have rallied hard, and are going up on any possible excuse. If we get some shockingly bad employment numbers though, it may not take much for the market to go; this election could drag on for months, fiscal stimulus could take longer, America is still reporting 100k Covid-19 cases per day, and retail hasn’t been doing that well since all the windows were boarded up to stop the riots. Maybe the risk on mood is not as strong as it looks, and you get the feeling it is going to be a buy the rumour, sell the fact of a Biden victory.

Global equity markets have continued to rally strongly - Dow +2.1%, S&P 500 +2.3%, FTSE +0.4%, DAX +2.0%, CAC +1.2%, Nikkei +1.7%, Shanghai +1.3%.

Gold prices are up 2.6% to USD$1,892 an ounce and WTI Crude Oil prices off 0.5% to US$38.9 per barrel.

Currency NewsCurrency Market InfluencesUS ElectionAustralian DollarNew Zealand Dollar

Related Posts

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - March 2025
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - April 2025

Xe Corporate

7 avril 2025 5 min read

How the New U.S. Tariffs Could Affect International Trade and Currency Exchange
How the New U.S. Tariffs Could Affect International Trade and Currency Exchange

Xe Consumer

3 avril 2025 7 min read

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - March 2025
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - March 2025

Xe Corporate

7 mars 2025 5 min read

Main blog post picture
The ripple effect of U.S. Tariffs: What business are seeing so far

Xe Corporate

28 février 2025 5 min read

Top 10 Strongest Currencies in the World (2025)
Top 10 Strongest Currencies in the World (2025)

Xe Consumer

13 février 2025 7 min read

Top 10 Weakest Currencies in the World
Top 10 Weakest Currencies in the World (2025)

Xe Consumer

11 février 2025 7 min read