How to Save Big on Large Money Transfers

14 juillet 2025 — 6 min read
High-value transfers—like buying international property or funding business expansion—can lose thousands to poor exchange rates.
Even a 1% difference in rates on a $1 million transfer means a $10,000 difference in what your recipient gets.
Xe helps protect your money with competitive exchange rates, transparent pricing, and expert support for large international transfers.
Transferring a million dollars is not like sending a few hundred or even a few thousand—it’s an entirely different category of financial decision-making. Whether you're purchasing overseas real estate, investing in a foreign business, or managing cross-border operations, small differences in exchange rates or fees can lead to major differences in how much money actually reaches your destination.
Unfortunately, many people still default to using their bank, unaware that they're losing significant value due to hidden fees or marked-up exchange rates. But there’s a better way.
With the right currency transfer partner, you can make smarter, faster, and more cost-effective decisions. Let’s break down the risks—and show how you can protect your funds.
Exchange rates may seem like minor details, but over large transfers, they have an outsized impact. A small variation—just a fraction of a cent—can mean thousands of dollars more (or less) delivered.
Most banks build their profit into the exchange rate they offer, and they rarely disclose it upfront. That means you could be paying a hidden premium just to move your own money. Xe offers rates closer to the mid-market rate and tells you exactly what you're paying.
So who typically makes million-dollar transfers? It’s not just Fortune 500 companies. More individuals and mid-sized businesses are transferring large sums internationally than ever before—especially as global expansion and investment become more accessible.
Use Case
Why FX Savings Matter
Overseas Property Purchase
Save tens of thousands on down payments or closings
Business Expansion Abroad
Free up budget for hiring, marketing, or local spend
Paying Global Suppliers
Better FX rates = improved margins
International Tuition
Reduce the cost of multi-year education plans
Venture Capital Funding
Preserve runway when moving funds cross-border
Wealth Diversification
Avoid erosion of returns via FX costs
These are high-stakes, high-value moments—where choosing the wrong transfer method could reduce your buying power, delay your plans, or cut into your returns. The goal isn’t just to send money. It’s to do it with precision and confidence.
Xe is trusted by businesses, investors, and individuals across the world for handling complex and high-value transfers. Why? Because we combine speed, security, and transparency in a way that traditional providers simply can’t match.
Xe Advantage
How It Helps You Save
Real-time, competitive exchange rates
No hidden markups; more money to the recipient
Low or no transfer fees
Keep more of your capital where it belongs
Dedicated large transfer support
Work with specialists who understand your goals
Secure, regulated transactions
Compliance and safety on par with leading institutions
Fast settlement
Speed that helps you act when timing is everything
Our dedicated large transfer team works directly with clients handling six- and seven-figure sums. From booking favorable rates to managing compliance documentation, we guide you every step of the way.
If you're new to large transfers, it's easy to assume you can use the same methods you’d use for a $1,000 payment. But that’s where many people miss opportunities to save—and to avoid headaches.
Here are some expert tips to make your transfer smoother and smarter:
Lock in your rate: Currency markets can shift rapidly. Xe offers forward contracts that let you secure today’s rate for a future transfer—ideal for purchases or payments scheduled months in advance.
Use rate alerts: Not in a rush? Xe’s Rate Alerts notify you when your desired exchange rate is reached, so you can strike when the value is in your favor.
Don’t break your transfer into chunks: Some people assume smaller transfers are easier—but this can lead to multiple fees and increased compliance scrutiny.
Know your provider’s limits: Many platforms limit how much you can send in one go or require extra fees over certain thresholds. Xe is built for scale.
High-value transfers also require a keen eye on timing, documentation, and regulatory compliance. That’s why it pays to work with a provider that’s done it all before.
1. How secure is it to send $1 million+ through Xe?
Xe is part of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), one of the world’s largest money movement networks. We’re licensed and regulated in every region we operate, and we use bank-grade encryption and compliance protocols.
2. Do I need to talk to someone for large transfers?
Yes. Our large transfer specialists will guide you through the process and can offer personalized support on timing, currency options, and regulatory requirements.
3. How long does a million-dollar transfer take?
Many are completed within 1–2 business days, though timing depends on the currencies involved and the receiving institution.
4. How much can I transfer with Xe?
There’s no strict upper limit. Xe supports large transfers well into the millions, depending on the destination country, currency, and regulatory environment. A dedicated account manager can assist with documentation and ensure your transaction meets all compliance requirements.
5. Can I track my transfer?
Yes. With Xe’s platform, you can monitor your transfer’s progress in real time. You’ll receive updates at each stage, so you always know where your money is and when it’s been delivered.
Whether you’re a global business, a private investor, or an individual planning a major life move, Xe gives you the edge.
Some key features of Xe's large transfers include:
Competitive exchange rates: Move seven-figure sums at great FX rates, without hidden markups or excessive fees. Xe helps you keep more of your money.
Forward contracts: Lock in your exchange rate now for a future payment. Avoid market volatility and plan your transfers with certainty.
Secure infrastructure: Xe is fully licensed and regulated, so you can transfer large amounts with trust and peace of mind.
Real-time tracking: Monitor your transfer’s progress from initiation to delivery for added confidence and transparency.
Don’t let poor FX rates or hidden fees diminish your impact. Xe helps you move large sums with clarity, confidence, and control.
The information in this blog is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice. Exchange rates are illustrative and may vary based on currency, location, and transfer size. Xe recommends consulting qualified professionals before making financial decisions. Xe is not responsible for any financial loss or delay related to third-party institutions or local regulations.
Xe Business makes it easy to pay global suppliers with fast, secure international money transfers, competitive rates, and no hidden fees.
19 juin 2025 — 6 min read
1 mai 2025 — 5 min read
15 avril 2025 — 6 min read
29 mai 2024 — 5 min read
14 février 2024 — 5 min read
19 octobre 2023 — 3 min read