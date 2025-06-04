heading picture

How Australian Travel Businesses, and Corporate Teams - Can Better Manage FX Risk in 2025

Xe Corporate

2 décembre 2025

As global markets fluctuate and cross-border demand grows, Australian businesses are facing a familiar challenge: how to move money overseas efficiently without losing profit to exchange rate volatility, delays, or high banking fees.

For the travel sector in particular - tour operators, travel agents, wholesalers, and education travel providers- the stakes are even higher. Packages are priced months in advance, suppliers are scattered across the globe, and margins can shift dramatically with every movement in the currency markets.

But travel isn’t the only industry feeling the pressure. Corporate teams across construction, import/export, technology, professional services, and healthcare also rely on international payments daily. And for both groups, the right FX strategy can deliver significant savings, operational stability, and competitive advantage.

This is where Xe comes in.


Why FX Risk Management Matters More Than Ever

The AUD has experienced ongoing fluctuations against major currencies such as USD, EUR, and GBP. For businesses that pay international suppliers, staff, or partners, even a small shift can make a big financial impact.

For example:

A travel operator paying a European DMC may see package margins shrink if the AUD weakens unexpectedly.

A corporate importer buying inventory in USD may face rising costs overnight.

An education travel provider might build itineraries 12 months ahead - while currency markets can move 10–15% in that time.

The result?

Unpredictability, tighter margins, and reduced profitability.

The solution?

A structured FX and payment strategy tailored to the needs of your business.


How Xe Supports Australian Travel & Corporate Clients

Xe provides global payment solutions, live currency data, and FX risk management tools to over 280 million users and thousands of businesses. As part of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), Xe is backed by one of the world’s largest global payments infrastructures.

Below are the core areas where Xe helps businesses protect their margins and streamline international operations.

1. Fast, Reliable Global Payments

Businesses in travel, tourism, education, construction, and global trade rely on Xe to send payments quickly and securely across 190+ countries.

Benefits include:

  • Same-day or next-day transfers to most destinations

  • Competitive exchange rates

  • No hidden fees

  • Easy-to-use web platform 

  • Automated workflows for recurring payments

For the travel sector, this means paying hotels, guides, ground operators, and overseas partners on time - every time.

2. FX Risk Management Tools to Protect Profit

If your business prices products or services ahead of time, exchange rate volatility directly impacts your bottom line.

Xe provides solutions including:

Forward Contracts

Lock in a rate now for a future payment, ideal for tours, wholesale travel, and long-term contracts.

Market Orders

Set your target rate and let the system execute automatically when markets move your way.

Market Updates

Stay ahead with the latest currency and industry insights.

Dedicated FX Specialists

Industry-aligned consultants who help you understand your exposure and build a customised FX strategy.

Travel operators, importers, and corporate finance teams often see measurable improvements in margin stability after introducing these tools.

3. Seamless Support for Global Operations

Whether you're running a travel agency sending payments across multiple destinations or a corporate team managing international payroll, Xe helps simplify your operations.

Key features:

  • Support for 140+ currencies

  • Centralised visibility of payments

  • Clear reporting and reconciliation

  • 24/7 access to the platform

  • AU-based support backed by a global network

4. Lower Costs Compared to Traditional Banks

Australian businesses commonly face high transfer fees - plus weaker exchange rates.

Xe eliminates unnecessary costs with:

  • Transparent rates

  • No monthly account fees

  • No hidden charges

For high-volume travel operators and corporate payers, this can drive significant annual savings.


Travel Industry Focus: Supporting CATO & SETO Members

As partners of CATO (Council of Australian Tour Operators) and SETO (Student Educational Travel Organisation), Xe provides tailored guidance and support to Australian travel businesses.

Included for travel members:

  • Free FX health checks

  • Pricing strategy consultation

  • Market insights

  • Preferred support from travel-focused FX specialists

These partnerships ensure travel operators can manage currency exposure with confidence - especially as consumer travel demand continues to evolve.


Who Benefits Most From Xe’s FX Solutions?

Travel & tourism operators

With multiple international suppliers and itineraries priced months ahead.

Importers & exporters

Managing USD, EUR, GBP, and emerging-markets currency exposure.

Construction & engineering firms

Paying overseas suppliers, contractors, or equipment providers.

Education & student travel providers

Handling deposits, refunds, and supplier payments globally.

Professional services & global consultancies

Processing cross-border invoices and international staffing costs.

If your organisation sends or receives money across borders, Xe can simplify your payments and protect your bottom line.


Take Control of Your FX Strategy Today

Whether you're a travel operator preparing for peak season or a CFO looking to stabilise corporate cashflow, Xe can help you reduce FX risk and streamline global payments.



Get personalised insights, risk analysis, and tailored recommendations from one of Xe’s Australian FX specialists.

Create your free account today or Schedule a call to get a Free FX health.


The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.

