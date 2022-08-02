Global business money transfers
From cross-border payments to managing FX risk, we help you navigate the complexities of doing business globally. Our mission is to give you more time and freedom to focus on what really matters, growing your business.
Protect your business with customised FX risk solutions
Discover why tens of thousands of businesses worldwide trust us to take the stress and effort out of their global payment needs. Send all your business money transfers from one easy-to-use online platform.
Today’s volatile markets can expose your business to high risk. With decades of experience, our dealers navigate businesses through complex market movements with sophisticated risk management products.
With easy, direct integrations into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics 365 Finance, and Sage Intacct, your global payments all live in one place, with instant gain/loss analysis and robust reporting.
Xe’s currency data API provides real-time, accurate and reliable currency exchange information for 170+ global currencies. Integrate data sourced from over 100 highly reputable financial data providers and central banks.
With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.
We're the currency authority
There’s a reason 280+ million people visit Xe every year. We offer accurate rates and easy FX solutions with 30+ years of experience.
Safety and security
As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to process $115+ billion of global business annually. Your security comes first.
Competitive rates
Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.
No surprise fees
Enjoy fee-free transfers on larger amounts. For smaller transfers, any fees are clearly shown upfront, so you always know what you're paying, with no surprises. Competitive. Transparent. Always.
Startups
We know that startups face enough challenges, but handling global payments doesn't have to be one of them. We simplify the process so your startup can send global payments easily and affordably.
Small business
Create an Xe business account to start sending global business payments instantly. Easily schedule money transfers at locked-in rates and track their progress from your account.
Mid-market
Scale your business with solutions designed to grow with you. Seamlessly integrate Xe with ERPs like Microsoft Dynamics 365 or Sage Intacct to make simple global payments.
Enterprise
We're here to help you manage your cashflow abroad with custom tools like forward contracts, market orders, and options to protect you against unpredictable market fluctuations.
IT services
We help IT businesses save time and resources while simplifying global payment processes.
Financial institutions
Seamlessly integrate Xe’s global payment solutions to enhance your financial institution’s service portfolio.
Manufacturing
Maintain predictable costs and secure competitive pricing to stay competitive against competitors.
Retail
Sell to international customers, pay suppliers, and manage operations with our global payment solutions.
Travel
We offer custom global payment solutions to help travel businesses manage FX risk and stay profitable.
Payroll
Manage payroll for employees and suppliers across 190+ countries in 130+ currencies.
Take the next step toward smarter global business payments with Xe. Simplify money transfers, reduce costs, and stay ahead in today's fluctuating market. Contact us to discuss your unique business needs today.
Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Australia Pty Ltd. HiFX Australia Pty Ltd is a company registered in Australia (ACN 105 106 045) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 240917) and is regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission.