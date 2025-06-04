Send money internationally with Xe

What could you save using Xe vs. your bank?
Transfer $20,000 to GBP and you could get up to £748 more.
The comparison savings are based on a single transfer of USD$20,000 to GBP, and shows how much Xe would send to the recipient, and how much the comparator would send to the recipient. The difference between these two amounts is highlighted as the “saving”. Our savings comparisons are derived from pricing data provided by an independent third party ‘DQM GRC’. The comparison savings provided are true only for the example given and may not include all fees and charges. Savings are calculated by comparing the exchange rate (including margin and fees) between Xe and the comparator at the same date and time. Different currency exchange amounts, currencies, dates, times and other factors may result in different comparison savings. These results may not be indicative of actual savings and should be used only as a guide. The rate comparison chart is updated quarterly.
How to send money with Xe
Create account
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Instant quote
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Confirm and send
Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.
Recommended by 70,000+ verified customers
Sending international business payments or sending money to family overseas? Xe are your fast and simple solution.
Why send money with Xe?
You'll get great rates for your transfer.
Our rates are consistently some of the best in the business and trusted by millions.
We're fast.
With some transfers taking only minutes, you can get your money where it needs to be - quickly.
Your money is safe and secure.
With millions of transfers under our belt last year, we know how to ensure your money and information are treated accordingly.
Frequently Asked Questions
Our exchange rates are bank-beating and are linked to the live foreign exchange markets. They'll update right up until you confirm the transfer, so you can secure a rate you are comfortable with.
The majority of our money transfers are completed on the same day. Occasionally certain factors can affect the transfer completion date. We'll keep you updated by email throughout the process.
You can make international money transfers on our website or mobile app. Once you've booked your transfer, simply pay us via bank transfer or debit/credit card.
The amount you can transfer with Xe is unlimited. You can transfer up to $500,000 USD online (or currency equivalent). For larger amounts, you can contact our currency experts and they can guide you through the transfer process over the phone.
Xe can transfer more than 60 currencies online so you can transfer money to over 170 countries. The currencies you can send from are GBP, USD, AUD, EUR, CAD, NZD, CHF, JPY, AED, CZK, DKK, HKD, HRK, HUF, ILS, KWD, NOK, DOM, PLN, SEK, SGD.
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.