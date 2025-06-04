Cookie Policy

1. What are cookies?

Cookies and similar technologies such as tags, pixels, web beacons and tracking technologies on mobile apps (‘cookies’) are small data files that we use, and which are placed on your device that allow us to recognize and remember you. They are sent to your browser and stored on your computer’s hard drive or tablet or mobile device.

2. How we use Cookies?

We use cookies in a range of ways to improve your experience on our site including:

Making our websites work, or work more efficiently.

Keeping you signed in.

Understanding how you use our site.

Providing information that helps us to improve our products and communications to you.

Working with Advertising Partners to deliver relevant advertising to you.

Ensuring the legal operation of our business.

Our site may contain links to external websites that are not managed, controlled, or linked to xe.com, so remember that the information you give them will follow their rules and not ours. Please read the privacy statements provided by these external websites to understand how they use your information and to manage your choices.



The kind of information we collect will depend on which cookies you choose to allow, but may include the following:

IP address (masked)

Location: country, region, city, approximate latitude and longitude (Geolocation);

Date and time of the request (visit to the site);

Title of the page being viewed (Page Title);

URL of the page being viewed (Page URL);

URL of the page that was viewed prior to the current page (Referrer URL);

Screen resolution of user's device.

Time in local visitor's time-zone.

Files that were clicked and downloaded (Download);

Links to an outside domain that were clicked (Outlink)

Pages generation time (the time it takes for webpages to be generated by the webserver and then downloaded by the visitor: (Page speed);

Main language of the browser being used (Accept-Language header);

Browser version, browser plugins (PDF, Flash, Java, …) operating system version, device identifier (User-Agent header);

Language of the visited page.

Campaigns.

Site Search.

Events.

3. Our Cookie Settings Tool

If you would like to use or access our website, you may do so without accepting any of the optional cookies that are described below. Some cookies, however, are necessary for the operation of the site and cannot be de-selected.



We use a Cookie Banner to help you manage cookies and similar technologies. This Cookie Settings Tool gives you the opportunity to control your choices by toggling the sharing on or off. We will only place cookies for the preference level you select. In this way you may create a personal data sharing plan consistent with your personal privacy values.

Please be aware, due to their core role of enhancing usability of the site, disabling cookies may prevent you from using certain parts of our website. It will also mean that some features on our website will not function properly if you do not allow cookies.



You can change your cookie preferences here.

4. How to control cookies through your browser

In addition to the Cookie banner on our website, you can control and/or delete cookies through your browser. Generally, cookies can be disabled, and the “help” portion of the toolbar will tell you how to prevent your browser from accepting new cookies, For more details, see aboutcookies.org.

5. Types of cookies we use

Cookies that are used by us are referred to as first party cookies. Those used by our partners are third party cookies; this typically occurs when our website incorporates elements from other sites, such as images, social media plug-ins or advertising. When the browser or other software fetches these elements from other sites, they can set cookies as well.

Session cookies are temporary cookie files, which are erased when you close your browser. Session Cookies allow users to be recognized within our website. Choices you make are remembered as you navigate the site. For example, we use session cookies, so you don't get asked for the same information you've already given as you move from page to page.

Persistent cookies help us remember your information and settings when you visit our site again. During your visit, you select your preferences, for example your language and jurisdictional preferences and these preferences are remembered, using a persistent cookie, the next time you visit our site. The information stored in persistent cookies is kept for differing time frames, depending on its use.

Essential Cookies – also known as Strictly Necessary or Necessary Cookies

Set by Default

These cookies are essential to the basic performance of our website. These cookies are placed automatically, without consent, because the website cannot function properly without these cookies.

Essential Cookies are generally session cookies that enable functions like page navigation, authentication and validation, legal operation of the business and access to secure areas. They also support fraud prevention.

Purpose:

Maintain the session, manage communications, and load balance requests and test the website is working properly.



Technical name:

SXEAUTHSESSID

ASP.Net_SessionId

bJc3XdF2Sg

Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Session

Purpose:

Security, Antifraud, Compliance, fulfill legal obligations and manage cookie consent.



Technical name:

xeConsentState

OptimizelyOptOut

__RequestVerificationToken_XXXXXXXX

cookieBannerMessage

xedata/xemt_region

language

__AntiXsrfToken

Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Session

Purpose:Remember User input, facilitate data quality and enable functionality selected by the User, which also enable communications and support fraud prevention activities. *

Technical Name:

HiFX dfxid Cookie Setter

HiFX_LeadSourceCode

HiFx_RefCode

HiFx_ClientAffiliate

HiFX_DfxId

HiFx_LeadId

accountId

Amplitude

Segment

Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Session

Purpose:

Allow us to remember what preferences you may have set, such as the region you are in or language preferences.

Technical Name:

fromCurrency

toCurrency

isCurrentLoginXEMT

isPreviousLoginXEMT

lastLoginDateXEMT

Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Session

Purpose:

Allow us to remember your login details, like your user ID

Technical Name:

has_js

MRTX.BaseUrl

MRTX.CurrentWebsiteName

MRTX.LogoutUrl

MRTX.MarketOrdersUrl

MRTX.IsMarketOrdersEnabledInFxweb



Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Session

Performance – also known as Analytic or Statistical cookies.

If you would like to turn these cookies “on”, you can use our Cookie Settings Tool.

These cookies help us to understand how you interact with the site by collecting and reporting information. Using first- and third-party cookies, we collect data for such purposes as monitoring volumes of visitors and clicks when you use the site, or to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.



Using Performance cookies does not allow us to collect your activity data beyond our website. If you choose not to allow these cookies, we can’t learn how our website is performing, which we use to help improve your browsing experience.

Purpose

Allow us to understand which browsers visitors use and the number of new visitors to our website over a certain time.



Technical Name:

Salesforce

Mouseflow

Google Analytics

Optimizely

Alexa



Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Persistent for 2 years

Purpose

Allow us to test different versions of the same web page, to provide the best customer experience to our users.



Technical Name:

Salesforce

Mouseflow

Google Analytics

Optimizely

Alexa



Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Persistent for 2 years

Marketing - also known as targeting cookies.

If you would like to turn these cookies “on”, you can use our Cookie Settings Tool.

These cookies are placed by us to understand your browsing behaviors across different websites and help us ensure that the marketing messages you receive on our website are relevant to you and your interests. If use of this type of cookie is not allowed, online advertisements you encounter will be less relevant to you and your interests and you will not be able to participate in incentive schemes.

We have relationships with a number of third-party advertising networks [and social media partners] (“Partners”), that use cookies for marketing purposes. If you want to learn more about how our Partners use your data, please read the privacy statements provided on their websites.

Purpose

When used in conjunction with other data we hold about you (such as historic transaction records), allow us to recognize you when you are logged in and tailor our online marketing messages to you.

Technical Name:

Salesforce

LinkedIn Insight Tag

Microsoft Bing tracker

Yieldify

Google Ads

Facebook Pixel

Impact Radius

Ambassador

Create RAF

Awin

Impact Universal Tracking

Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Persistent for 2 years

Purpose

When placed on your device while visiting our website, allow a Partner to recognize you, when you subsequently visit their website, enabling the Partner to tailor advertising to you and /or improve the targeting of our advertising.

Technical Name:

Salesforce

LinkedIn Insight Tag

Microsoft Bing tracker

Yieldify

Google Ads

Facebook Pixel

Impact Radius

Ambassador

Create RAF

Awin

Impact Universal Tracking

Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Persistent for 2 years

Purpose

Measure the success of our campaigns

Technical Name:

Salesforce

LinkedIn Insight Tag

Microsoft Bing tracker

Yieldify

Google Ads

Facebook Pixel

Impact Radius

Ambassador

Create RAF

Awin

Impact Universal Tracking



Cookie Expiration (Type & Time Frame):

Persistent for 2 years

6. Email tracking

We may use tracking systems in our marketing emails to tell us whether, and how many times, our emails are opened and to verify any clicks through to links or advertisements within the email. Uses of this information may include:

Learning which of our email’s users found more interesting.

Determining users’ activity and engagement with our products and services.

Informing our advertisers (in aggregate) how many users have clicked on their advertisements.

Which region our audience is located in.

7. Updates and changes

We may update this Cookie Policy from time to time by posting a new version on our website. You should check our website frequently for any updates or changes to this Cookie Policy, which may affect you.

By email:

dpo@euronetworldwide.com



By post:

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

11400 Tomahawk Creek Parkway

Suite 300, Leawood, Kansas 66211, USA



Europe (EEA)

The Data Protection Officer, Calle Cantabria, nº2 – 2ª planta

28108, Alcobendas (Madrid), Spain