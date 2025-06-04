Xe wins multiple accolades from Forbes Advisor
October 20, 2024 — 2 min read
We're thrilled to share the exciting news that Xe has been recognized by Forbes Advisor as a leader in international money transfers! In the 2024 Forbes Advisor rankings, Xe earned not one, but two prestigious awards:
Best Ways to Send Money Abroad of 2024
Read more: Forbes Advisor Best Ways to Send Money Abroad
Our Pick of the Best Money Transfer Apps of 2024
Read more: Forbes Advisor Best Money Transfer Apps
These awards reflect Xe's unwavering commitment to offering a secure, fast, and reliable money transfer experience to users around the globe.
Why Xe Stands Out
At Xe, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service with a focus on customer satisfaction. Here's what sets us apart from the competition:
Competitive Rates
We offer some of the most competitive exchange rates available, without any surprise fees.
Global Reach
Our services span over 200 countries and support more than 130 currencies, ensuring global accessibility.
Fast and Secure Transfers
We prioritize both speed and security, giving customers peace of mind when sending money abroad.
User-Friendly App and Website
Our platform is designed for simplicity, whether you’re tracking rates, setting alerts, or completing transactions.
Reliable Customer Support
Our support team is always on hand to help with any questions or issues that arise.
Why These Awards Matter
The Forbes Advisor rankings are known for their thorough, unbiased reviews of top financial services, making these awards particularly meaningful. The Best Ways to Send Money Abroad and Best Money Transfer Apps lists are determined by industry experts and real customer experiences, so this recognition underscores the trust millions of customers place in Xe every day.
Xe’s Continued Commitment
We’re deeply honored by these acknowledgments from Forbes Advisor, and we’re committed to continually improving our services to provide even more value to our customers. Whether you’re sending money for personal reasons or to fund investments, Xe remains dedicated to making international transfers easy, affordable, and secure.
Thank you to everyone who has supported us! We're excited to keep building on this success.
