UltraSource, a prominent manufacturing equipment supplier headquartered in Kansas, embarked on a journey of innovation spurred by the implementation of a new ERP system and the appointment of a dynamic CFO brimming with fresh perspectives. This confluence of change presented a promising opportunity for the company. The Accounts Payable (AP) process emerged as a focal point among the areas primed for enhancement. A heavy reliance on manual tasks, such as compiling payment files and reconciling data, posed a significant impediment to UltraSource's ambitious growth objectives.





Recognizing the imperative for optimization, CFO Rob Mogren spearheaded efforts to modernize the AP landscape. Enter Xe Global Business Payments, seamlessly embedded into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. Xe's revolutionary solution replaced cumbersome manual workflows with automated processes, offering transparent exchange rates and ensuring efficiency and reliability. With Xe's embedded service at their disposal, UltraSource was empowered to redirect resources towards strategic initiatives, secure in the knowledge that their vendor payments were being handled promptly and securely.