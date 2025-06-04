

Why the holidays are the perfect time to send money home

The holiday season is all about connection, celebration, and looking out for the people who matter most. It’s also one of the most financially demanding times of the year.

Whether your loved ones live abroad or just in another city, a money transfer can make a real difference—helping them cover essentials, enjoy traditions, and feel supported by you, even from afar.

Below are 10 meaningful reasons people send money home during the holidays—and why you might want to this year too.



1. Help someone make the trip home

Holiday travel is often one of the biggest seasonal expenses. Prices for flights, trains, and buses tend to climb weeks before major holidays, and last-minute fares can be especially steep.

Sending money can help loved ones:

Book flights or long-distance journeys

Pay for airport transfers or rideshares

Cover fuel and tolls for long drives

Sometimes, that support is the difference between “I wish I could be there” and “I’m on my way.”



2. Support holiday meals and groceries

Whether it’s a big family meal or a simple gathering, food is at the center of most celebrations. But special ingredients, bigger grocery shops, and hosting guests all increase costs.



Sending money home can help cover:

Groceries for holiday dinners

Baking ingredients

Special foods for cultural or religious celebrations

A little extra support means your loved ones can enjoy the dishes that make the season feel like home.



3. Join the gift-giving from abroad

If you’re far from home, it can be hard to ship gifts on time—or at a reasonable cost. Sending money instead lets your loved ones choose what they need most.

Your transfer might:

Help parents buy presents for children

Cover school supplies, clothing, or books

Support shared gifts, like a family appliance or device

It’s a flexible way to give, without worrying about delivery delays or lost parcels.









4. Support everyday bills at a busy time of year

The holidays don’t pause regular life. Rent, utilities, transport, and medical costs still need to be paid—sometimes on top of extra seasonal expenses.

Money sent home can help with:

Rent and essential household bills

Transport costs for work or school

Unexpected expenses that pop up at year-end

Knowing those basics are covered can make the season feel lighter for the people you care about.



5. Help with year-end fees and school costs

In many places, the end or start of the year brings extra financial commitments—school fees, exam costs, uniforms, or supplies for the new term.

An international transfer can:

Help a student stay enrolled or start the year prepared

Cover exam registrations or course materials

Support vocational or training programs

That contribution doesn’t just help for a single holiday—it can support someone’s longer-term goals.



6. Keep cultural and religious traditions going

December and early January are full of important festivals, religious observances, and national holidays around the world. Celebrating them often involves travel, special clothing, community events, and shared meals.

Sending money home can help cover:

Cultural attire or special outfits

Community or religious gatherings

Decorations and festival expenses

If you can’t be there in person, helping your family or community celebrate as they always have is a powerful way to stay connected.



7. Offer support where costs are rising

Many families are navigating higher prices for essentials—especially in places facing inflation or currency fluctuations. If you earn in a stronger currency, your money may go further in your home country.

Even a modest transfer can help with:

Groceries and basic household items

Medication and healthcare costs

Transport, fuel, and school expenses

For loved ones feeling the squeeze, this kind of support can be more valuable than any physical gift.



8. Give a “just because” surprise

Not every transfer needs a specific label. A surprise amount sent with a short message—“Thinking of you” or “Enjoy something special”—can be a big emotional lift.

That unexpected support might:

Cover a small trip or outing

Pay for a special meal at a favorite restaurant

Let someone treat themselves for a change

It’s a simple way to add a little joy to someone’s end of year.



9. Help loved ones give as well as receive

For many people, the best part of the holidays is being able to give—to children, friends, neighbors, or charity. But when money is tight, some may feel left out of the season.

Your transfer can help family:

Buy gifts for their own children or relatives

Contribute to community or religious giving

Participate in local events and celebrations

You’re not only helping them manage costs—you’re also helping them share generosity in their own way.



10. Give them a head start on the new year

The turn of the year is a natural moment to reset finances. A holiday transfer can take practical shape as:

A payment toward debt

A starting point for an emergency or savings fund

Help with tuition, certification courses, or relocation costs

Instead of starting the year on the back foot, your support can help someone begin January with a little more stability.





Save more with Xe's holiday promo

To help you support loved ones this season, Xe is running a limited-time holiday promotion.

Who it’s for: New Xe money transfer customers in North America and EMEA

When: From 8–31 December (local terms apply)

What’s included: A special offer on selected major-to-major currency transfers—no promo code needed

You’ll see the available offer when you start your first transfer, so you know exactly how much value you’re getting before you confirm.

You can view the full eligibility details and terms here.



How to get started

Log in, sign up, or download the Xe app to send money home in just a few taps—and take advantage of our holiday promo while it lasts.



FAQs

Will transfers take longer during the holidays?

They can. Banks and payment partners may have reduced hours, public holidays, or higher volumes. Xe will always show you an estimated delivery window before you confirm your transfer so you can plan ahead.

Is it safe to send money internationally right now?

Xe uses established security measures and works with regulated financial partners to help keep your transfers protected. As always, you should keep your account details and passwords private, and only send money to people or organizations you trust.

What if my recipient’s bank is closed?

You can still create a transfer. It will be processed and delivered once the receiving bank reopens. In some countries, alternative delivery options (such as cash pickup, where available) may offer more flexibility.

Can I schedule a transfer in advance?

Yes. In many cases you can set up transfers ahead of time or arrange recurring payments, so you don’t have to rush at the last minute.

What if I’m worried about timing?

Consider sending a little earlier than usual during peak holiday weeks. Check the estimated delivery time shown in your Xe account before you confirm, and keep an eye on tracking. If something seems delayed, you can contact Xe support for help.



Conclusion and how Xe can help

The holidays can bring higher costs and tighter timelines—but sending money abroad shouldn’t add to the stress. Whether you’re supporting family, helping with travel plans, or covering end-of-year expenses, Xe makes it simple with fast delivery (often in minutes), competitive rates, and secure transfers backed by a trusted global provider.

With 100+ currencies, real-time tracking, flexible delivery options, and 24/7 access through the Xe app, you can send confidently—wherever the holidays take you. And with our special holiday promo, your money can go even further this season.

When you’re ready, start your holiday transfer with Xe.









